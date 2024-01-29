"He is so hardworking": Fans react to BTS' Jungkook's SuperStar Day & Ordinary Guy Day Weverse fan fictional schedule

On January 29, 2024, the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB shared SuperStar Day and Ordinary Guy Day fictional schedules prepared by fans of Jungkook and the other six members of the group, causing the internet to go into a meltdown.

The BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB membership is accessible to both domestic and international fans on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where fans can purchase the membership for exclusive content available on the platform.

As the Fanclub shared the Standing Next to You singer's Ordinary Guy Schedule and SuperStar Guy Schedule, fans reacted to it:

Expand Tweet

"Jungkook is so incredibly relatable": Fans can't get enough of the Golden maknae's SuperStar Day vs. Ordinary Guy Day fictional schedule

Expand Tweet

The Ordinary Guy fictional schedule refers to Jungkook's days off and holidays when he doesn't have to work. In contrast, the Superstar schedule refers to the days he works as an idol, engaging in his activities and duties.

The Superstar fictional schedule for the Golden maknae includes a hectic day where he sleeps only a few hours. He gets ready by 9 am, leaves home at 10 am for work, gets his hair and makeup done from 11 am to 12 pm, and engages in work, including photo/video shoots and a late lunch, continuing until 8 pm. He takes a break between dinner and rest: "Sweet, sweet slumber," from 9 pm to 12 am.

At 12 am, he leaves for home, prepares for the shoot again from 1 am, does his pre-recorded performance until 5 am, and goes home by 6 am. Jungkook reaches home around 6:30 am, showers, and rests until 9 am before restarting his day.

On his days off, Ordinary Guy Days, he follows a lighter routine, showering at 12 am, playing games, watching videos, listening to music until 5 am, then sleeping from 5 am to 1 pm.

Between 1 pm and 2 pm, he motivates himself to wake up, brushes his teeth, washes his face, and by 3 pm, he orders something to eat. From 4 pm to 7 pm, he plays games, watches videos, listens to music, and has his subsequent meal. He starts working on his music and practices singing from 8 pm to 11 pm, showering by 12 am.

Fans react to BTS' Jungkook's SuperStar Day vs. Ordinary Guy Day Weverse fan fictional schedule:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory military service and is expected to return in 2025 after serving his nation for eighteen months.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.