"He has a long history of violence" — Elon Musk reacts to Albuquerque man Jamison Wagner's arrest for arson attacks on Tesla showrooms

On Tuesday, April 15, Elon Musk shared a video clip from Fox News that talked about the arrest of Jamison Wagner - a 40-year-old Albuquerque resident - in connection with an arson attack at a Tesla dealership in New Mexico on February 9, 2025. Musk captioned his tweet:

"He has a long history of violence"

Musk's tweet has since attracted more than 15 million views, 58K likes, 9K retweets, and 3K comments (at the time of writing this article).

Per CBS News, the arrest of Jamison Wagner was announced by Kash Patel - the FBI director - on Monday, April 14.

Patel revealed that Wagner was taken into custody on Saturday morning (April 12), after law enforcement found evidence from the ongoing investigation of March's alleged arson at the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters.

Kash Patel said:

"Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks."

Jamison Wagner is the chief suspect in the February fire at the Tesla Albuquerque showroom

According to Newsweek, Jamison Wagner is the chief suspect in two arson attacks - the February 9 fire at the Tesla Albuquerque showroom and the March 30 fire at the Republican Party New Mexico (RPNM) office.

Wagner was charged after a search was conducted at his home, in which evidence linking him to both the arson attacks.

A stencil reading ICE=KKK was one such evidence, which matched the graffiti left at the RPNM office after the fire.

The other evidence included materials for making incendiary devices as well as a white box with eight assembled suspected incendiary devices inside.

A smiliar box was carried by Wagner outside of the Tesla dealership on February 9, as caught in the surveillance footage.

A jar with green, gingham-style lid with was similar to those found at the crime scenes, was also discovered from his home, in addition to blue Styrofoam egg cartons.

The cartons matched the polystyrene material found in the improvised napalm used in the Tesla fire and the flammable liquids consistent with the gasoline used at both fire scenes.

Other evidence linking Wagner to the crime scenes were several jars marked with handwritten letters I or H, which match with the markings found on lids recovered from both arson sites, as well as the black and red spray paint that matched the graffiti left at the scenes.

A 2015 white Hyundai Accent was also found in the suspect's garage, which matched the white car spotted on surveillance footage from the RPNM headquarters.

Per the news outlet, the fire at the Tesla dealership two months ago ended up with one car being significantly damaged, while the other one was completely burnt.

The suspect also left behind graffiti on the dealership store's walls - as well as on six other vehicles - which read Die Elon, Tesla Nazi Inc, and Die Tesla Nazi, alongside swastika symbols.

This isn't the first vandalism or arson incident that has taken place at the car dealership showrooms since January.

There have been over 80 such reported incidents since Trump took office and Musk became a critical part of his administration.

