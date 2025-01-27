"He made it seem very civil" — Reginald VelJohnson reacts to Dave Chappelle's SNL jokes about actor allegedly attending Diddy's parties

Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson has responded to Dave Chappelle’s recent Saturday Night Live skit in the January 19, 2025, episode where he was mentioned. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed on January 24 that he was not offended by Chappelle associating VelJohnson with disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing s*x trafficking charges.

In his 17-minute monologue, Dave Chappelle joked about multiple topics, including President Donald Trump, the recent Los Angeles wildfires, and the indictment against Diddy. While discussing the Bad Boy Records mogul's "freak-off" parties, Chappelle said on Saturday Night Live:

“I saw something on the internet- probably not true, but it said Puff was in the back with Carl Winslow. And I thought- ‘Oh my God, Carl Winslow? And I wasn’t invited? It’s worse than I thought!”

The comic was referring to Reginald VelJohnson's Family Matters character, Carl Winslow.

In response to the skit, VelJohnson told The Hollywood Reporter:

“That stuff that came out is so false, but I have to hear it every now and then. But Dave Chappelle made it funny, and I really appreciate that. That was really cool. He made it seem very civil.”

"It was kinda nice to see him talk about me" — Reginald VelJohnson reacts to Dave Chappelle's SNL skit about him

Reginald VelJohnson called Dave Chappelle's SNL monologue about him "very civil" (Image via Getty)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reginald VelJohnson, who is also known for acting in the Die Hard franchise, did not wish to be reminded of his supposed association with Diddy yet again. The actor also seemingly told the publication that he did not find Chappelle's remarks about him problematic. He told The Hollywood Reporter:

“It was kinda nice to see him talk about me. I just wish he was talking about something a little bit better than that stupid lie with Diddy. But he made it funny, and I appreciate that. It made me look good.”

The news outlet also reported that Reginald VelJohnson clarified with them that he had never met Combs and was unclear why he was being linked to the rapper's s*x parties. As per the publication, he said:

“I have no idea why they started that. I don’t know why, and it will never go away. I never even met the man. I have no idea what they’re talking about. I just pay it no mind and keep on doing what I do. I have no idea why they put me connected with it.”

VelJohnson also confirmed with the publication that he was unaware of Dave Chappelle including him in the SNL skit prior.

As per Page Six, a video surfaced on X where comedian Luce Cannon alleged that Combs and VelJohnson got intimate with each other just four months before Combs' arrest. Cannon said that he once attended a party and heard squealing coming from a room, and he went to uncover what the noise was. Cannon said that he:

“Busted the door and looked up and I see Carl Winslow.”

In response to the same, Reginald VelJohnson told TMZ in September 2024:

“That’s all b**lsh*t. I don’t know that man. I’ve never met him before. I wish him well though.”

Reginald VelJohnson, who recently competed on the 33rd season of Dancing With The Stars, also stated that those fueling rumors about him should "get a life."

Sean Combs now remains behind bars as he awaits his May 5 trial date.

