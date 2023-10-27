"He's babygirling so hard": Fans swoon as BTS Jungkook joins LE SSERAFIM for “Perfect Night" TikTok challenge

BTS Jungkook sent his fans on an online meltdown as he performed the TikTok challenge with LE SSERAFIM on the girl group's latest release, Perfect Night. The latest single by the K-pop girl group is their first English track and was released on October 27, 2023.

The BTS singer's fans rushed to social media to react to his TikTok video. One fan, @sojuuxv, commented on the post of @dreamjeons and wrote, "He's babygirling so hard."

Expand Tweet

Both fandoms were enthralled by the dance reel, which was also posted on LE SSERAFIM's official profile. Along with Yunjin, Kazuha, Eunchae, and Sakura, Jungkook can be seen performing the hook step of LE SSERAFIM's newest single, Perfect Night, in the video. The girl group's leader, Chaewon, was not present in the video, which may have resulted from her brief leave of absence owing to health concerns.

"6TH MEMBER FOR REAL": Fans gush over Jungkook as he dances to LE SSERAFIM's song

Fans of the SEVEN singer wondered when he got to rehearse for the choreography as the TikTok dance video was posted on the same day as Perfect Night was released. Lately, K-pop idols and groups collaborate with other idols and groups, dance to the latest releases of one another, and post them on TikTok and Instagram.

This has proven to be a great promotional strategy by the K-pop industry, as well as making every fandom cheer with joy to witness a casual crossover of the idol groups. It is quite iconic for the BTS fandom to watch Jungkook perform TikTok challenges with other idols.

Previously, he has filmed TikTok videos with ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo for 3D, SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu for Super along with Jungkook's own songs 3D and SEVEN, NewJeans for the girl group's song Ditto as well as his own single 3D, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER for Happily Ever After.

Nevertheless, fans flooded Twitter as they tweeted from every corner of the world and swooned over the SEVEN singer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Perfect Night, released on October 27, 2023, conveys a profound message about the strength of unity and is more than just a song. It serves as a reminder that even on the worst of days, spending time with our crew can make the experience even more memorable and create the ideal evening.

The latest English single by LE SSERAFIM is a result of the group's collaboration with the popular game Overwatch. In the music video of Perfect Night, the action-packed Overwatch universe and LE SSERAFIM's world are deftly switched between in the video.

After an exciting journey filled with vehicle chases and adventures, the game's players arrive at the incredible concert of LE SSERAFIM. The girls perform at a pitch-perfect tempo as they groove to the beat. Their dance routines are quite impressive, and their choreography is as catchy as ever.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN is slated to debut on November 3, 2023, with eleven tracks that comprise the title track Standing Next To You, along with the pre-released singles SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlo)—both clean and explicit versions.

Followed by new tracks such as Hate You, Please Don't Change, Shot Glass of Tears, Somebody, Way Too Sad To Dance, and Closer To You (feat. Major Lazer).