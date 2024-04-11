"He's even more incredible when the cameras aren't rolling": In conversation with Parish's Caleb Baumann on working with Giancarlo Esposito and more

Spearheaded by the ever-charismatic and acclaimed industry veteran Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Boys, The Mandalorian...need we say more?) in the titular role, Parish is the latest high-octane, high-stakes offering from AMC's flourishing stable of compelling crime-dramas.

An official adaptation of BBC ONE's 'The Driver', Esposito takes over the reigns from his British counterpart David Morrissey, as he steps into the shoes of Gracian "Gray" Parish, a troubled family man afflicted with dubious morality and ensnared in a vicious game of chilling circumstances.

Boasting of an ensemble and eclectic cast, we recently had the pleasure of interviewing young Caleb Baumann, who plays the integral role of Maddox, the son of, and driving force behind Esposito's eponymous character in the show.

In a candid and exclusive interview with SK Pop, Caleb opened up on sharing screen space with Giancarlo Esposito, the impact of theatre, his journey as a rising teen star and more.

Q) Could you tell us about your journey so far- What got you started on your acting journey and how were you introduced to the world of films and acting?

Caleb: As a kid, my mom would always take my brother and me to see theater in Atlanta at The Alliance Theatre.

My favorite was the tradition of going to A Christmas Carol every year because it always had kids in the cast. One year I asked my mom, “How do I get up there on the stage?" and she turned to me and whispered, “No, we sit in the audience."

Fast-forward: I took a class at the same theater, and the director of A Christmas Carol saw me in the class and asked if I wanted to audition. So I auditioned, and I ended up getting a role in the play, and I still go back and do that show every year. So, I really grew up in the theater, and that was how I got my start in acting.

A Christmas Carol show at Atlanta's famed The Alliance Theatre (Image via The Alliance Theatre)

I got into film and TV when an agent brought their family to see A Christmas Carol and saw me in the show. I ended up signing with them and started auditioning for film and TV.

The first role I ever booked was a small role in a film directed by Clint Eastwood!

I still find it hard to believe that I got directed by Clint Eastwood in a gun fight (it was airsoft).

Q) Having dabbled fairly in the world of theatre from a young age as well, how has the transition to TV shows been? Do you miss theatre?

Caleb: I would not be where I am today if I hadn’t grown up in theater. There’s nothing like the community you experience in theater. I was so lucky to have a system of mentors who lifted me up.

To be an impressionable young person in that field, I am so fortunate that I learned so much about acting but also about being a good human.

I like to go back to the theater whenever I can; there’s nothing like performing live theater! The transition to TV has been great; I think theater gave me the best foundation.

Q) Tell us in brief about what your new show Parish is all about and what can viewers expect?

Caleb: At its core, Parish is about family.

It’s about what a desperate, broken man would do to preserve and repair the relationship with his family. This story operates in the grey area of life. Because of Gray’s desperation over his son’s death and financial worries, Gray is motivated to get back into the life of crime.

This show questions the line between good and evil and how this line can be hazy.

Q) You have worked alongside an acclaimed actor and industry veteran, Giancarlo Esposito on Parish. Tell us what that was like?

A still from Parish (Image via Amanda Abelita PR)

Caleb: Giancarlo is a generational actor. Working with him has been one of the highlights of my career. He is a consummate professional, and every day on set with him is a masterclass in acting.

His passion rubs off on you, and his energy is palpable. When you’re doing a scene together, you can’t help but give it 120%. Besides being an amazing actor, he’s even more incredible when the cameras aren’t rolling.

He’s such a pure human being, and his warmth is contagious. I am so honored to call him a friend.

Q) Parish also boasts of an ensemble cast such as Scream's Skeet Ulrich, Ray Donovan's Paula Malcolmson and The Cabin in The Woods' Bradley Whitford, what was that experience like, working in the company of such distinguished talent?

Caleb Baumann and Arica Himmel on the sets of Parish (Image via Amanda Abelita PR)

Caleb: To share the screen with such astonishing talent is an honor. My scenes are focused on the Parish family, with Arica Himmel as my sister and Paula Malcolmson as my mother, along with Giancarlo, of course.

Working with all of them felt so natural, and we hit it off from day one. Even for those I was not in scenes with, we all worked as a team to bring the show to life. I am SO lucky to call them my castmates.

Q) Tell us about an unforgettable/memorable incident from the sets of Parish and the most important thing you've learnt ?

Caleb Baumann with Giancarlo Esposito (Image via AMC)

Caleb: It was Giancarlo‘s and my first scene together. There were no lines, but it was an incredibly intense scene. After we finished the scene, he came up to me, gave me this huge bear hug, and told me how much I meant to him.

He told me he had my picture in his wallet, and he had been living with the show and Maddox for so long. At some point, we both just started to cry. He made me feel so seen and so wanted.

It was a moment of pure human connection; that’s just who Giancarlo is. He treated everyone like they belonged there, and I think that’s the biggest lesson I took from him.

Q) Apart from Parish" You have also worked on DC's Doom Patrol.

What was that experience like and was it a personal fanboy moment?

Joivan Wade as Cybrog in a still from DC's Doom Patrol (Image via DC/WB)

Caleb: Oh yea! Doom Patrol was a super fun shoot! I was playing laser tag with Cyborg, what more can a fanboy ask for!

Q) If given the opportunity, who in the DC or Superhero Universe would you like to play some day?

Caleb: Dude! I would love to play Beast Boy. I grew up watching Teen Titans on Cartoon Network; it was a big part of my childhood.

It would be such a full circle moment to be able to portray one of my favorite characters from when I was little.

Q) You've also had the opportunity to star in an episode of Raven's Home, what was that like, being on the set of a classic Disney show?

Image via the Disney Channel

Caleb: Honestly, it was like stepping into the TV. It’s exactly as you imagine it. Going from set to set was so surreal.

Everyone in the cast was so phenomenal and welcoming. I remember after the last day of shooting, the other young performers and I went on the back lot and played football together. It was like a family.

Q) If asked to choose between TV series/ Streaming and Cinema, what would you go for?

Caleb: I enjoy both very much. But honestly, there is just something about everyone going to a theater and sharing the experience of watching a movie.

To be able to let go of everything and allow a film to take you on a journey with other humans(strangers) is incredibly special.

Q) What, according to you, is the hardest challenge about being a rising teen actor in today's world?

Caleb: Being a rising teen actor in today’s world has been incredibly unpredictable. There have been so many twists and turns.

In 2020, the world completely came to a stop because of COVID. There were big projects I had in the pipeline that could have changed my career trajectory but ultimately had to be canceled because of the pandemic. The industry was at a standstill for a while because everything was shut down.

Since everyone was in quarantine, self-taping started becoming the norm instead of auditioning in person. It is so crazy that I haven’t done an in-person audition since 2019, and that is a different skill than auditioning in person. Then the SAG-AFTRA strike happened, and the industry was shut down again.

If I can say one thing about this new generation of actors, it’s that we are resilient. The industry is so different for us now.

Q) What are some of your hobbies apart from acting? Any Games/ Sports you like to play?

Caleb: I grew up playing futbol—I mean soccer. I started when I was around 6, and I played all the way up to high school.

I actually made the high school team when I was in middle school! I eventually had to quit because of my work schedule with acting. I couldn’t make it to many of the practices or games anymore, but it was a really hard choice.

I also love playing the guitar in my free time! I learned to play guitar over quarantine, and it’s just something that I have loved doing ever since.

Q) If not an actor, what alternative career path would you have probably chosen?

Caleb: I think I would have chosen to be a musician. I’ve always loved playing music. My mom is a musician, so I grew up with music all around me.

I play the guitar, and I like writing my own music from time to time. It helps me relax, and I really enjoy doing it. I haven’t put anything out there, but who knows? Maybe in the future.

I also think I would’ve made for a pretty good lawyer.

Q) Any upcoming projects on the horizon for you? What would your dream movie role be?

Caleb: I have an exciting project coming up, but I can’t say anything about it yet. It is in the video game universe so look out for that.

As far as my dream role, hit me up Mr. DiCaprio - let’s talk.

Q) What advice will you give to an aspiring child/teen artist, something that you wish you knew when you started out ?

Caleb: All the advice that I can give you is that your path will look different from mine and everyone else’s - and that’s okay.

In this industry it’s so hard not to compare yourself to others, but the less you do the more freedom you will have in your artistry.

This is something even I am still working on.