“He’s just a dream”: Lori Loughlin recalls the time she worked with Keanu Reeves on 1988 film, ‘The Night Before’

Popular actress Lori Loughlin recently appeared on the How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast where she walked down memory lane and shared her experience working with Keanu Reeves. The two worked together in the 1988 film, The Night Before.

Speaking about the 59-year-old actor, Lori called him “a lovely, lovely man,” and admitted that she wanted to “meet him so bad,” as she had heard great things about him.

“He’s just a dream and so sweet,” she said.

During her conversation with podcast hosts Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, she also talked about her filming experience and stated that she had a great time.

Lori Loughlin also briefly talked about the time the cast was shooting a few scenes in Los Angeles downtown, and narrated the “frightening” incident, as they got to know that someone had been murdered near their shooting location.

Lori Loughlin added:

“I remember returning to set after leaving for lunch one night, and someone had been murdered in the alleyway where we were just shooting.”

The Night Before is a comedy movie, which starred Lori Loughlin as Tara Mitchell and Reeves as Winston Collelly, the “high-school nerd” of the college. This was also mentioned by the podcast host Sweetin during the conversation, as she exclaimed:

“Reeves was the nerdy guy? He was the nerdy guy. Could you imagine?”

Lori Loughlin reminisces about shooting the “quirky black comedy”

Lori Loughlin, the actress best known for playing the role of Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis in the ABC sitcom Full House, once shot with Keanu Reeves for The Night Before, and after decades, she spoke at length about her experience filming the movie and being cast opposite Reeves.

During the podcast, she was all praise for Keanu, and called the movie a “quirky black comedy.”

The Night Before, released in 1988, is directed by Thom Eberhardt. The movie is about the high school vice president of the astronomy club, Winston Collelly, who wakes up one night with a blank memory of what had happened the previous night.

The story revolves around Winston's flashbacks as he suddenly wakes up in the middle of the street wearing a tuxedo, without any clue about how he got there. On the other hand, Lori Loughin plays Tara, the cheerleader of the college, and the police chief’s daughter. The rest of the story shows Winston’s quest to understand how he reached the middle of the street out of nowhere.

Apart from Reeves and Lori Loughin, the movie also stars Theresa Saldana, Trinidad Silva, and Suzanne Synder. The movie instantly gained popularity among the masses and also received many major nominations and awards.

Lori Loughlin is also known for her other movies and TV series, Fuller House, The Edge of Night, Garage Sale Mystery, and When Calls The Heart.

Furthermore, Keanu, a much-loved actor and musician, is known for his performances in movies like Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, My Own Private Idaho, Point Break, Speed, and John Wick.

On the other hand, as Lori Loughlin’s statements gained the spotlight, netizens remembered the decades-old movie and started sharing their thoughts on about Reeves.