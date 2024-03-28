"He's been nothing but kind and generous towards me": Tyrese Gibson issues statement in support of Diddy 

A federal search and seizure were conducted at two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties in Miami and Los Angeles by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on Monday, March 25, as part of an “ongoing investigation,” as stated by the agency.

In the wake of this raid, actor and R&B singer Tyrese Gibson issued a statement in favor of Diddy via his Instagram. While the post has since been deleted, its screenshots have now gone viral.

“I love this brother he's been nothing but kind and generous towards me and that's the way I feel. Praying and praying for more of a better outcome of all of this is happening. God bless you, Diddy, if you ever need to call me and just need a listening here [ear] I'm here bro,” Tyrese Gibson wrote.

A netizen shares a screengrab of Gibson's message for Diddy. (Image via Facebook/ Krime with Kissy)

The post was accompanied by a black-and-white image of Diddy and a lengthy caption.

Tyrese Gibson stated that he won’t make a “mockery” of Diddy’s situation

On Wednesday, March 27, a couple of days after the federal raids on Diddy’s homes, Gibson issued a lengthy statement in support of the music mogul. The six-time Grammy nominee began his since-removed Instagram post by writing:

"What I can't do and what I won't do is downplay the laughter, the fun, the energy, the inspiration, the awards shows, the studio sessions, the most legendary parties and events I've ever attended in my life. And I also can't act as if my high school backyard parties throughout south central LA weren't the craziest parties ever because of the Bad Boy on a slew of hit records."

A glimpse of Gibson's statement in support of Combs. (Image via Instagram/ theshaderoom)

Tyrese Gibson continued by saying how didn’t “condone” abuse, bullying, assault, and other things that Combs was being accused of, but also couldn’t “turn the blinds” on the latter’s contributions in his life, community, and music.

"Don't worry, I'm the only one crazy enough to jump out there and say what most of you want to say but you don't have the b*lls to do so. Because it's very normal for people to be going through a rough patch and we all sit back and make a mockery of it, but I'm not gonna do that,” Gibson claimed.

The Sweet Lady crooner added that he was praying for Combs and his family, including his children and his mother, alongside all of his “alleged victims” who were trying to “have their voices…heard.”

Expand Tweet

Gibson wrapped up by saying that Combs has always been “kind and generous” towards him which is why he was constantly hoping for a “better outcome” to his legal disputes. He also addressed Diddy and asked him to get in touch with him if he ever needed a listener.

As per HSI reports, their New York office collaborated with the Miami and Los Angeles offices and local law enforcement to carry out the federal raids on Monday, concerning a trafficking allegation.

So far, it remains undisclosed what the federal agency investigators found on the scene and whether Combs was present in person at any of the properties. Meanwhile, one of his attorneys Aaron Dyer issued a public statement slamming the raids and calling them an “unprecedented ambush” based on “meritless accusations” made in civil lawsuits.