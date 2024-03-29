"He's such a sick man": Larry David tears into Donald Trump over 2020 election results

Veteran comedian, writer, actor, and TV producer Larry David recently appeared on CNN’s show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? and shared his opinion on Donald Trump, the last presidential election results, and the political landscape of the USA since then.

The host Chris Wallace asked Larry David, “How much has the 2020 election – and everything that has flowed from it – p*ssed you off?” To this, the Seinfeld creator instantly replied that not a day goes by when he doesn’t think about what Donald Trump has “done to this country because he’s such a little baby.”

“Look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose. He’s such a sick man. He is so sick,” David stated.

He accused Trump of jeopardizing the USA's democracy.

Larry David calls out Donald Trump during a recent interview

Recently, Larry David sat for an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace and was talking about “America’s Choice 2024,” when he shared his insights on Donald Trump and his denial of the 2020 election results.

A part of the interview has now gone viral where he called the former President a “little baby” and accused him of harming the nation.

“He has thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results [of the 2020 election]. I mean, it’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost! He knows he lost!” David mentioned.

The two-time Primetime Emmy winner told Chris Wallace that Trump was a “sick man” who had “fooled” and “convinced” Americans that he was falsely robbed of his presidency when it wasn’t the case.

“Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all,” David wrapped up, jokingly.

This is not the first time Larry David has criticized the Truth Social owner or his associates. Earlier, in 2022, he made headlines when Trump’s former attorney Alan Dershowitz exclusively told The New Yorker that he met the comedian at a convenience store in Martha’s Vineyard in 2021.

Dershowitz alleged that his once family friend refused to acknowledge him in public, called him “disgusting” and moved on. He also added that David used to often come to his house to work out at the gym and previously spent time with his family, twice or thrice every summer, for dinner.

Likewise, during an episode of the 10th season of his show Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David’s Curb wore Trump’s infamous MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat and justified it by saying, it’s a “great people repellent,” and he used it to avoid talking to people, and get out of feuds with conservatives.

Larry’s full interview on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace is scheduled to air on CNN Max on March 29.