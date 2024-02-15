On February 15, 2024, BTS Jimin made history once again as his Closer Than This soared to the peak of success on iTunes. The chart-topping achievement extended across an impressive 116 countries, solidifying Jimin's position as the first artist ever to claim the top spot in more than 116 nations for four different songs.

The BTS idol's several notable achievements on the music-purchasing Apple application, iTunes, have even earned him the tag of "King of iTunes" from his fans. A user on X (@natyelizabeth_2) claimed that "he is worth the universe."

“RECORD MAKER JIMIN": Fans are on cloud seven as Jimin sets unprecedented records as a global icon and soloist

The artist's heartfelt digital single, Closer Than This, serves as a dedicated expression of gratitude to his fans, released immediately following his mandatory military enlistment. The emotionally charged lyrics convey his deep affection for supporters. Following its success on Russian iTunes, the song achieved chart-topping status in an impressive 116 countries.

The Lie singer, who is well-known for his outstanding musical accomplishments, has incredible all-kill records all over the world. His four top-ranking tracks across 166+ countries are listed below:

Like Crazy- A song from his debut solo album FACE, became the first solo Korean song to hit number one on Billboard's "Hot 100."

With You- Additionally, the TVN drama OST helped set the all-kill record in 119 different countries.

Filter- His song from BTS's 4th full-length album, peaked at number one in an impressive 118 countries.

Closer Than This- The most recent addition, solidified Jimin's worldwide influence by ranking first on the iTunes chart in 116 nations.

Fans praised the record-breaking artist on social media shortly after the news went viral.

In less than a day following its December 22 release, Closer Than This reached the top of the charts in 100 countries, including the US, India, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and many others. With his first solo album, he earned and broke several records. Moreover, at the time of its release, he rose to become one of the best-selling solo performers.

As of the most recent accomplishment, on February 14, 2024, the singer-songwriter set a new record on another music platform, Spotify. With more than 500k saves on his This is Jimin playlist, he emerged as the only male K-soloist to achieve this feat. This is officially the most-saved "This Is" playlist ever by a male Korean soloist on Spotify!

Meanwhile, the idol completed his basic military training and received the commander's commendation for his excellent performance in the division. Following his graduation, he was assigned to the 5th Infantry Division. The singer-songwriter is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025. He enlisted on December 12, 2023.

