"Here for Liam": Fans extend support to Liam Payne as he confirms split with fiance Maya Henry

Singer-songwriter Liam Payne recently announced that he has parted ways with fiance Maya Henry. The separation comes less than a year after the pair got engaged.
The 27-year-old singer revealed the news during the “Diary of a CEO” podcast. Liam held himself responsible for the split.
“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.”
“I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”
Liam and Maya made their first public appearance back in 2019 when the duo were spotted together at Heathrow Airport. The pair first sparked romance rumors after Liam broke up with former girlfriend and “X-factor judge” Cheryl Cole.
Liam shares 4-year-old son Bear with Cheryl.
Also Read: Mike Majlak claims he's not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calls himself an "idiot" for Maury tweet
Fans trend “Here for Liam” to support the musician
The former One Direction star is undoubtedly one of the most-loved artists of all time. After Liam’s previous split, fans were really supportive when he found love for the second time.
The recent confirmation of Payne and Henry’s split took many by surprise. However, fans were quick to send their support to the British singer by trending “Here for Liam” on Twitter.
After dating for almost two years, Liam and Maya got engaged last August. News of their engagement was made public after Maya was seen wearing a diamond ring on her finger. Reports suggest the duo even planned on getting married soon.
Unfortunately, not every love story has a perfect ending. For now, it can be considered that the split is the best decision for both Liam and Maya, as informed by the singer himself.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old Maya Henry is yet to give a statement about her separation with Liam.
Also Read: James Charles accused of allegedly "stealing" TikToker's boyfriend, fans come to his defense
Help us improve our coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.