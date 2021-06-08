"Here for Liam": Fans extend support to Liam Payne as he confirms split with fiance Maya Henry

Singer-songwriter Liam Payne recently announced that he has parted ways with fiance Maya Henry. The separation comes less than a year after the pair got engaged.

The 27-year-old singer revealed the news during the “Diary of a CEO” podcast. Liam held himself responsible for the split.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.”

“I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

Liam and Maya made their first public appearance back in 2019 when the duo were spotted together at Heathrow Airport. The pair first sparked romance rumors after Liam broke up with former girlfriend and “X-factor judge” Cheryl Cole.

Liam shares 4-year-old son Bear with Cheryl.

Fans trend “Here for Liam” to support the musician

The former One Direction star is undoubtedly one of the most-loved artists of all time. After Liam’s previous split, fans were really supportive when he found love for the second time.

The recent confirmation of Payne and Henry’s split took many by surprise. However, fans were quick to send their support to the British singer by trending “Here for Liam” on Twitter.

Liam and Maya broke up! I hope he's alright. We want him to be happy.

HERE FOR LIAM pic.twitter.com/E2gYopxJEh — I_SMILE_FOR_LOU (@Sofiacavalli1D) June 7, 2021

HERE FOR MAYA

Here for Liam

I hope they’ll find their happiness #PROUDOFLIAM #PROUDOFLIAM pic.twitter.com/6MuPjS7NVl — noneofyabusiness (@Tommo53856485) June 7, 2021

nooo, i will miss their relationship so much they're one of my fav couple tho🥺🥺, this makes me sad rn, but i hope the best for both of them i hope they're ok :)#hereforliam #hereformaya pic.twitter.com/leZ8Gb3YaA — sHe (@ahtelrataniad) June 7, 2021

#hereforliam I just want him to be happy and Maya as well pic.twitter.com/MCabTid0QY — simp for mr.niall; ava²⁸🏳️‍🌈 (@perfect_noww20) June 7, 2021

I hope he's okay he deserves all the love in this world ❤️❤️ this smile should be saved at any cost

We are proud of you

*Here For Liam* pic.twitter.com/TbVIuEIyui — simran.x (@Simran2417) June 7, 2021

Wait i didn’t even know Liam and Maya split…. this is heartbreaking she made him really happy, i really hope he knows we’re all here for him!

We’re here for you Liam we love you so much! — Munira ²⁸🌈 ᴴ | #ProudOfLouis (@muniraqandah22) June 7, 2021

i've just finished watching the podcast and I want to say that I'm so fucking proud of liam, I'm proud of him being that honest and open & I'm thankful for sharing that with us, thank you for speaking about important things such as selfcare and mental health

HERE FOR LIAM pic.twitter.com/sUyeIkpR4B — just Hannah. (@canyonmonlightt) June 7, 2021

HERE FOR LIAM and here for maya too love them both sm, hope they’re okay pic.twitter.com/gOmHCbQyxm — LT2 is coming ◟̽◞̽ (@iimghim) June 7, 2021

WE ARE HERE FOR LIAM AND SO ARE THEY, ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/8oi0KKMWeh — twinklylouis (@Midnighttwinkl3) June 7, 2021

at all times, we're here for liam pic.twitter.com/steI40H23A — safe niall. (@NHSTAN93) June 7, 2021

HERE FOR LIAM

HERE FOR MAYA

I’m so proud of both and I wish them the best 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hUco5v0fAy — nic; (@LHABITX) June 7, 2021

everyone should really watch/listen to liam's interview. you get so much insight of how his/their lives are. and I really love how they talked about lows of his life and talking about it openly will be a big help for those having a hard time facing that part of life

HERE FOR LIAM pic.twitter.com/IvR8I8Hmmr — anni ◟̽◞̽ (@anni_sweethabit) June 7, 2021

always and forever, we're here for liam pic.twitter.com/F6vufbvRqU — comfort for larries (@bestlarriebr) June 7, 2021

📲 | “HERE FOR LIAM” and “liam payne” are both trending! pic.twitter.com/Nchh2A8qCI — HLNLZ Updates (@hlnlzdaily) June 7, 2021

HERE FOR LIAM IS TRENDING RN! KEEP TWEET BESTIES! LIAM YOU ARE SO STRONG AND WE ARE ALWAYS HERE FOR YOU. I WANT TO HUG I RN :(

IF U OPEN TWITTER AND SEEING HERE FOR LIAM IS TRENDING DONT BE SUPRISED BECAUSE WE ARE ALWAYS HERE FOR YOU AND ALWAYS PROUD OF YOU <3 WE LOVE YOU SM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P61AFp84ak — nesya's ginny (@flickerxnesya) June 7, 2021

HERE FOR LIAM

HERE FOR MAYA

I’m so proud of both and I wish them the best 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uCf0fZJSZR — Shelb🦖 (@ShelbMaybe) June 7, 2021

After dating for almost two years, Liam and Maya got engaged last August. News of their engagement was made public after Maya was seen wearing a diamond ring on her finger. Reports suggest the duo even planned on getting married soon.

Unfortunately, not every love story has a perfect ending. For now, it can be considered that the split is the best decision for both Liam and Maya, as informed by the singer himself.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Maya Henry is yet to give a statement about her separation with Liam.

