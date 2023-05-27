The NJ MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, recently took to social media to warn Taylor Swift fans against tailgating ahead of the pop singer's Eras Tour show at the stadium. The warning comes after several Swifties have been attending shows without tickets (termed Taylor-gating) in recent months due to the high prices and low availability of passes being sold by official ticketing partners.

The stadium posted the warning on its official social media page on May 25, 2023.

Swift will perform in New Jersey as part of the Eras tour from May 26, 2023, to May 28, 2023. Tickets for the dates are currently sold out on all official vendor sites.

NJ MetLife Stadium and New Jersey Police urge Taylor Swift fans without tickets not to attend concerts due to safety concerns

The Met Life Stadium website elaborated on the warning, citing safety concerns for the same. The post read:

"For the safety and enjoyment of all those who have tickets for these shows, we strongly encourage those without tickets not to come to MetLife Stadium on show days. Our parking lots will be at maximum capacity. Additional unauthorized crowds will create traffic and gridlock for everyone."

Further reinforcing the warning, a stadium rep told the USA Today Network NJ that the stadium wanted fans with tickets to able to enjoy the performance.

They said:

"Please don’t come to the stadium without a ticket, we want to make sure the fans with tickets can get in and have a great night."

New Jersey Police has also stepped into the debate, in solidarity with the stadium, posting their own warning against Taylor-gating on their official Instagram page, citing public safety as the reason for the ban.

The warnings by the stadium and the New Jersey Police Department to Taylor Swift fans are the latest events in a long line of ticketing controversies that have impacted many.

Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift ticketing debacle

Ticketmaster, one of the largest entities entangled in the debacle, came under heavy criticism from The Cure, following reports of service charges being double the price of the tickets themselves.

Neil Young has also commented on the rise in ticket prices, and the consequent lack of a seamless concert booking process, pointing out the long history of ticketing debacles as evidence.

The Taylor Swift ticketing debacle attracted attention after Ticketmaster's inability to meet the demand for tickets. They were also criticized for the high ticket prices, which led to a Congressional hearing at the US Senate on January 24, 2023.

The company and its parent Live Nation, faced charges of monopoly and dominance, claims supported by anti-trust advocates. Similar incidents have been reported in the UK as well.

Poll : 0 votes