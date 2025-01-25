Hilarious memes erupt online over North West rapping in Japanese in FKA Twigs collaboration track ‘Childlike Things’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West features on a surprise collaboration track on FKA Twigs's new album Eusexa, which dropped on Friday, January 24, 2025. North appeared on the electronic dance track, Childlike Things, and can be heard rapping in Japanese (translated):

"Hello/ My name is North-chan/ From California to Tokyo/ Jesus, the King (Ah-ah)/ Praise the Lord (Ah-ah)/ Jesus is the one and only true God (You need to know)."

At two and a half minutes, Childlike Things is the album's shortest track. North West is also credited as the writer.

As the song went viral, internet users were quick to react. Many critiqued the tract, both praising and calling out the collab.

"why did twigs include north west in a song if she was just going to use random japanese sentences and talk about god ...... what the f**k," one wrote.

"i would like to apologize to fka twigs and north west, absolutely smashed my expectations tbh, impeccable vibe," another remarked.

Others shared some hilarious memes. Here are some seen on X:

North West has previously made a guest appearance on Ye's songs:Talking and Bomb

Eusexua is the third studio project by English singer FKA Twigs. It marks her first album in five years following Magdalene (2019) and her first full-length release in over three years following the mixtape Caprisongs (2022).

Childlike Things is the eighth track on the eleven-song album and marks North West's newest musical release, nearly a year after her debut on Ye's Vultures 1. She featured on the album's second single, Talking (initially called Talking / Once Again), rapping:

"It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie/ Don’t try to test me/ It’s gonna get messy."

The feature was met with praise and Billboard's Michael Saponara in his review (February 2024) stating North West has the "best guest appearance of all the nepobabies." He added:

"North cooked up an earworm of a chorus that will easily be stuck in listeners’ heads for the weeks to come."

She (along with her sister Chicago) also made an appearance on Vultures 2 track Bomb. Childlike Things marks West's first musical appearance outside of her father's influence. To commemorate the song's release, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories, sharing a link to the track with the caption:

"@fkatwigs ft NORTH out now!"

Earlier this week, Kanye West, in an Instagram post, revealed he had been mentoring his 11-year-old on her musical journey. He also credited her for helping him rediscover his love for music. He also explained he had been making beats for her upcoming album (upon her request), Elementary School Dropout.

"This little girl made me love music again She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY," Ye wrote.

According to Hot97, last March, North announced her solo studio project during a listening event for Vultures 2 in Phoenix, Arizona. The album is a nod to Kanye's 2004 project, The College Dropout.

Ye has not publicly commented on the reactions.

