"His plastic badge says it all": FEMA burying bodies in Maui conspiracy erupts as viral TikTok video leaves internet skeptical 

A TikTok video of what seems to be a Maui officer revealing that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are burying corpses has gone viral across social media platforms. This comes after many have questioned government officials of hiding the original death toll following the deadly wildfires. As the clip continues to spread online, many have expressed doubt over the validity of the same.

Twitter user HumanDilemma_ was one of the many who uploaded the video in questioned. In the same, TikToker @hogan_usmc announced that a FEMA convoy was attacked by the United States Marines. He said in the video:

“US Marines engaged and neutralized a FEMA convoy in Maui… the convoy was fleeing fire-stricken Lahaina and would have escaped had not happen the Marines taken it down... according to intelligence reports, the Marines caught FEMA red-handed burying corpses in an earthen grave the feds had excavated with a backhoe. A procession of FEMA agents hauled the bodies of men, women and children out of a M35 “deuce and a Half” and heaped them on top of each other as federal supervisors stood around smoking cigarettes and drinking coffee.”

The TikToker went on to explain that the Marines attacked the agents and dozens fell immediately. He also claimed that the convoy that was carrying the bodies was attacked by the marines and “crashed.” The TikToker then said:

“FEMA is not here to help us. They’re here to control us. They’re here to take our freedoms away. They’re here to lock you up.”

At the time of writing this article, the clip in question had amassed over 75K views on Twitter alone.

Despite officials being put under blast for their negligence, many did not believe the TikToker. One netizen opined:

Netizens react to the viral FEMA TikTok video

Internet users could not get themselves to believe that the marines shot down the convoy. Reacting to the TikTok video, some netizens jokingly said:

Twitter user @Sovereign_Texas expressed that he was “skeptical” of the video as what the TikToker was narrating was paraphrased from the Real Raw News website. He claimed that it would “tickle” him if what he said was true.

Twitter user @Empisa911 also revealed that the aforementioned news is possibly a “fake news site.”

Asserting the same, AP News revealed that the website often published “fabricated stories.” The website also notes that they are a satirical publication. They often upload made-up stories about the marines.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Press Secretary, Jeremy Edwards also assured people that the claims were “unequivocally false.” He also added:

“Unfortunately during any disaster, rumors can often spread quickly, negatively impacting survivors who are already faced with challenging circumstances.”

This is not the first time Real Raw News has written a parody article about the situation in Maui. They also claimed that the Deputy Administer of the Federal Emergency Agency, Erik Hooks was arrested by the marines which is far from the truth.