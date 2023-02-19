"Hollywood is so unimaginative" fans on Twitter not interested in seeing Starsky & Hutch with female cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox is developing a Starsky & Hutch remake with female actresses, and netizens are collectively agreeing that it is a recipe for disaster.

The original show was created by William Blinn and ran from 1975 to 1979. It starred David Soul, Paul Michael Glaser, Antonio Fargas, and Bernie Hamilton. It was so popular that in 2004, a film adaptation of the same name was made by Todd Phillips which starred Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Juliette Lewis, and Snoop Dogg.

Even though the show and film adaptation were well received, the news of the upcoming female-led remake didn't get similar treatment. It's being speculated that upon its release, the film will receive heavy backlash. One fan on Twitter called out Hollywood and said there were other ways to bring back the beloved show instead of being this unimaginative.

Netizens say Starsky & Hutch with female cast is going to be a huge failure like the 2016 Ghostbusters film

2016 film Ghostbusters was a reboot of the original film with a female-led cast. It received a ton of backlash from the public and the internet, and the upcoming Starsky & Hutch film has already started to receive the same treatment.

Fans on Twitter instantly began recalling what happened to the 2016 Ghostbusters movie when the news of the remake was revealed. They even wondered why they couldn't just make a spinoff featuring two original female characters on the show instead.

One particular fan said that rehashing the same story with female actors only leads to them getting abused and hated. They even posted the Shaquille O'Neal sleeping meme to show their disinterest. One fan wanted Anna Kendrick and Rihanna to star in the film.

One fan hilariously wanted to have a meeting with Hollywood because they were running out of ideas, while one advised people to read books to polish their creativity.

They even suggested checking out older case studies of movies with flipped genders and not repeating the same mistake.

What is Starsky & Hutch about?

Starsky & Hutch was an American action television series that aired from 1975 to 79. It starred David Soul, Paul Michael Glaser, Antonio Fargas and Bernie Hamilton.

According to IMDb, its synopsis reads,

"Two streetwise cops bust criminals in their red-and-white Ford Gran Torino, with the help of police snitch, Huggy Bear.

The show was distributed by Columbia Pictures Television domestically and, originally, Metromedia Producers Corporation and later on 20th Television in Canada and some other parts of the world.

