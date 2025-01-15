"Hopefully Trump can’t change that" — Internet reacts to Biden naming new US aircraft carriers after former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush

On January 13, 2025, President Joe Biden announced that two new US aircraft carriers would be named after former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. His announcement came days ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20.

During his announcement, Biden said he had contacted Clinton and Bush to pass on the news, adding that both former presidents were "deeply humbled."

“Each knows firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being Commander-in-Chief. And both know well our duty to support the families and loved ones who wait and worry for the safe return of their servicemember,” he said.

As the news spread on social media, several netizens wondered if Trump would reverse the decision after his inauguration.

"Good, hopefully Trump can’t change that," one commented.

Others questioned why Biden made this decision, claiming either candidate did not deserve the honor.

"I have mixed feelings on this one," one user commented.

"WHY george w bush?" someone else added.

"How George W. Bush just gets to walk around freely after commiting all those war crimes will always baffle me," another person wrote.

"So we're going with "foreign policy disasters" as our naming convention?" a netizen questioned.

However, others shared a different opinion, praising Biden's decision.

"Hell yes this is EPIC!" one person exclaimed.

"Two presidents who did more for this country than Trump ever could dream of," another person added.

"YAY! That's great news," someone else wrote.

Joe Biden will deliver his farewell speech on January 15

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver his farewell speech on January 15, five days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. The speech will be broadcast on all major networks at 8 pm EST.

The Farewell Address will see the president back at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the first time since he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election. On January 13, Biden also delivered a foreign policy speech, recapping the US's major political events with foreign countries during his four years as the president.

In his speech, he spoke about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that America "can't walk away" from Ukraine after the US spent billions of dollars to help the country during its crisis.

"As I saw it, when Putin launched his invasion, I had two jobs — one to rally the world to defend Ukraine, and the other is to avoid war between two nuclear powers. We did both those things. Today, Ukraine is still a free, independent country, with a potential, a potential for a bright future," he added.

He also addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict, claiming a ceasefire deal was "on the brink" of "finally coming to fruition." In his speech, Biden also claimed he was leaving America stronger than ever.

"The United States is winning the worldwide competition compared to four years ago. America is stronger. Our alliances are stronger, our adversaries and competitors are weaker."

In other news, Donald Trump will take office on January 20 with his Vice President-elect, JD Vance. Singer Carrie Underwood is expected to perform America the Beautiful before Trump takes the oath for his second presidential term.

