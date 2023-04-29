"Horrendous behaviour": Westfield High School fight video sparks outrage as assistant principal is hospitalized

A viral video from a violent brawl at Westfield High School, Texas, that left the assistant principal hospitalized after she tried to intervene has left netizens enraged and shocked. The school staff member was beaten up so badly that she was unable to talk, according to her family.

The incident took place at Westfield High School 9th-grade center in the Spring Independent School District.

Students were fighting and a teacher attempted to break it up and was assaulted. This triggered her to have a seizure. Westfield High SchoolStudents were fighting and a teacher attempted to break it up and was assaulted. This triggered her to have a seizure. https://t.co/KiAYKPmzUy

Following the brutal encounter, several teachers and staff members have come forward to say that this was not the first time one of their peers has been injured at the hands of students. They added that they feared this "won't be the last" time this would occur.

One disappointed Westfield High School teacher, who chose to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation from the school district explained that she felt "compelled" to speak out after the assistant principal's attack. She told KPRC 2:

"Three or four other kids jumped in on her. Just pummelled her to the ground, and they started kicking her and pulling her hair... She loves those kids. She is the nicest person, and she’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield High School."

As news of the incident spread, netizens were left horrified.

Westfield High School incident sparks uproar on social media

News of the Westfield High School assistant principal's unfortunate hospitalization left internet users demanding strict action against the students and the Independent School District. Some expected those responsible to be expelled for their actions, while others stated that they should be tried as adults in a court.

Several teachers across Twitter too shared their own experiences and fears for their safety due to violent students.

Here are some comments seen online:

Teacher reveals Westfield High School has only two security officers for the campus

Following the incident, the Spring Independent School District (ISD) shared a statement on the matter. It read:

"All students involved in the altercation will be subject to the full extent of disciplinary action available... There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning."

The teacher who spoke with KPRC 2 remarked that ISD's statement is not true as they (teachers) have called for help several times, but to no avail.

Westfield High School assistant principal's father explained that doctors are unsure how long his daughter will remain in the hospital. He added that she suffers from excruciating headaches and would need a CT Scan.

