How to avail Chipotle’s Bowls For Goals offer: Details explored as brand gives out free food in support of U.S. Men’s National Team

Chipotle, an official partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation, will be giving out free food over the course of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an initiative called Bowls for Goals, the fast-food chain will release 5,000 codes for a free entrée every time the U.S. Men’s National Team scores a goal during the upcoming tournament.

Here's how the initiative will work, according to Chipotle's press release:

"After every USMNT goal, a unique code for a free entrée will be revealed via a collaborative tweet between Chipotle (@CHIPOTLETWEETS) and U.S. Men's National Team (@USMNT). The first 5,000 fans to text the unique code to 888222 will receive a code that can be used for a free entrée."

Customers redeeming the free entree can choose between a bowl, burrito, quesadilla, or salad.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be playing their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Wales on November 21.

Chipotle has estimated that the total value of entrees given during the matches will be above $1 million, but that depends on how the team performs.

All you need to know about Chipotle's Bowl For Goals Offers

Chipotle is releasing a series of programs supporting the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, star players from the USMNT, are actively involved in these programs.

The two athletes will feature in the brand's 'Constant Ingredient' series, which will showcase their journey, struggles, comebacks, and highlights. The idea is to show how Chipotle's food has helped them through their journey, comforting them when needed and pushing them to give their best.

The content will air as the chain's first national television ad during the tournament.

U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT



Follow us and



5,000 codes avail. 50 US & DC, 13+. Stnrd text and data rates may apply.



Terms » We're dropping 5,000 codes every time the USMNT scores a goal.Follow us and @ChipotleTweets + turn on your notifications.5,000 codes avail. 50 US & DC, 13+. Stnrd text and data rates may apply.Terms » chip.tl/usmnt We're dropping 5,000 codes every time the USMNT scores a goal. Follow us and @ChipotleTweets + turn on your notifications. 5,000 codes avail. 50 US & DC, 13+. Stnrd text and data rates may apply. Terms » chip.tl/usmnt

The fast food chain is also giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the go-to training meals of the two players through two limited-time bowls available in its stores.

Christian Pulisic Bowl

Christian Pulisic's bowl features chicken, white rice, pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guac.

Weston McKennie Bowl

The bowl that gets Weston McKennie going features double chicken, white rice, extra tomatillo-red salsa, extra sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guac.

About Chipotle

Founded in 1993, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., a.k.a Chipotle, is an American chain of fast food restaurants.

Headquartered in California, the brand operates at more than 2900 locations across the world. It is known for serving made-to-order rice bowls, tacos, burritos, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes