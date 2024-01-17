How did Bronson Battersby die? 2-year-old’s body found curled up next to his father who died of heart attack in Lincolnshire

Bronson Battersby, a two-year-old boy, tragically succumbed to starvation while left unattended following his father's fatal heart attack during the Christmas season. Discovered lifeless on January 9, Bronson was found curled up next to his father, Kenneth, in their shared home in Skegness, Lincolnshire. Kenneth Battersby, 60, is believed to have passed away from a heart attack no earlier than December 29.

Bronson Battersby is reported to have succumbed to starvation and dehydration, according to an initial examination. The family dog, Skylar, was found emaciated but managed to survive. Social services, who routinely visited due to Bronson being classified as vulnerable, attempted to contact the family on January 2, but received no response, as reported by the Sun.

A subsequent visit on January 4, 2024 also went unanswered. Social services then alerted the police, but it wasn't until five days later, on January 9, that the grim discovery of the two lifeless bodies was made.

The heartbreaking news of Bronson Battersby's demise deeply saddened the entire UK community, with reports confirming the toddler's death in January 2024.

Who was Bronson Battersby and how did he die? Family members react

Bronson Battersby, the son of Sarah Piesse and Kenneth Battersby, is reported to have died from starvation and dehydration, as indicated by a preliminary examination. The distressing scene revealed Bronson, clad in his pajamas, curled up next to his father Kenneth, aged 60.

Kenneth, last seen alive on Boxing Day, is believed to have suffered a heart attack. Mr Battersby suffered from a heart condition that had led to severe jaundice in the past few months.

Bronson Battersby with his father Kenneth

Despite Bronson being classified as vulnerable and subject to weekly check-ins, the bodies of Kenneth and Bronson Battersby remained undiscovered until January 9. Lincolnshire County Council states that the social worker conducted an unannounced visit to the residence on January 4. With no response yet again, she reached out to the police once more. Ultimately, she secured a key from the landlord and made the grim discovery.

Emergency services, including police and medics, rushed to the scene, but both individuals were tragically pronounced dead. Sarah then experienced a heart-wrenching moment when the police arrived at her door to deliver the devastating news.

Bronson Battersby with his mother

The mother of Bronson and two other toddlers, Sarah Piesse, 43, last saw her son before Christmas following a disagreement with her ex-partner. She shared with The Sun:

"If social services had done their job Bronson would still be alive. But they didn't do anything. I can't believe it. They can't let them get away with this. We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe.'"

According to the Daily Mail, Bronson Battersby's sister, Melaniie Battersby took to Facebook and wrote:

"Beautiful little boy deserved so much better than this life. We love you Bronson Battersby, forever a part of us, and forever my baby brother."

According to LBC, a family friend of Bronson Battersby said:

"He was left in the dark and must have been terrified and so confused. He must have thought his dad was just asleep or something. He must have been trying to wake him up. He must have been screaming. I don’t know how the neighbours didn’t hear. Apparently children of that age can last three or four days without any food. It must have been torture. He was just gorgeous."

Lincolnshire County Council has announced the initiation of an urgent review and expressed condolences, stating that the thoughts of the staff are with the family and friends affected by the tragedy. As of now, the social worker involved is believed not to have been suspended but to have taken voluntary time off.

Following the public revelation of Bronson and Kenneth Battersby's deaths, the county council acknowledged initiating a swift review of the events leading up to Bronson's tragic demise. Additionally, reports indicated that the police, after ruling out any suspicious circumstances, had transferred the case to the coroner for further investigation.

According to LBC, a spokesperson of Lincolnshire Police said:

"Police were made aware of the deaths of a 60-year-old man and a two-year-old child at a property in Skegness, at around 3.25pm on January 9. Investigations have been carried out and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious."

Heather Sandy, the executive director for children's services, stated that it was a tragic incident and mentioned that they are ready to provide support to the family during this difficult time as reported by The Sun.