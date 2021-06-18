How did Fr3sh10 die? Fans distraught as popular TikToker dies at 30

Canadian TikTok star Fouad Haddad, better known as Fr3sh10 and renowned for his motorcycle content on the social media app, died at 7:23pm on Wednesday evening. He was 30-years old.

According to the Lanark detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, Fr3sh10 died on his way to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash. Fr3sh10 was the only rider on the motorcycle.

Fr3sh10 is best known on TikTok for his motorcyle-centered content. He frequently posted videos about his time motorcycling in Canada. Fr3sh10 also amassed a following of 348 thousand on TikTok and six thousand followers on Instagram. Below is his last post, posted on June 18th.

Fr3sh10 and his legacy

Tributes to the 30-year-old TikTok star have been flooding social media since the mention of his passing. In his latest Instagram post, many fans outpoured their tributes to Fr3sh10.

Hordes of fans also took to Twitter to share their feelings about Fr3sh10's passing.

Someone I watched so much on TikTok, fr3sh10 ,has passed away. He brought me so many laughs, smiles and joy whenever I felt not myself. I know you have exchanged your tires to wings but…you’ll always have a special places in everyone’s hearts. https://t.co/bvbgvMNFIl — .•°¤*(¯`★´¯)*¤🌈𝒩𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓇𝒶🌈¤*(¯´★`¯)*¤°•. (@SilithaCreation) June 18, 2021

so ive been watching tik tok for like an hour or 2 straight and found out one of my fave creators passed away , May you Ride in Paradise my dude ( Fr3sh10) — Trevor (@Archmage2k9) June 18, 2021

Fr3sh10 you will be forever missed! Rest In Peace and Ride in Paradise.. we will keep your good vibes alive! You always made me laugh and when I was having a bad day you put a smile on my face! — Xavier Morales (@XavierMorales85) June 18, 2021

Some of Fr3sh10's biking friends also paid tribute to him on TikTok. User rocskstarducati filmed the location of Fr3sh's accident, showing that a number of people had placed their motorcycle hemlets for commemorations.

Donovan Ruckman, who boasts 1.2 million followers on TikTok, also made a video tribute to Fr3sh10. In the video, Ruckman faces away from the camera and pours the contents from his flask. The onscreen text reads:

"I promised we'd have a drink when we met. But I'll have to put one out for you instead. We loved you and we always will. Ride in Paradise."

In the caption for TikTok, he wrote: "Ride in Paradise Fr3sh10. Save a bike for when I see you again. We will never forget you."

Another motorcycle content TikToker, the_motovated_life, shared a video explaining Fr3sh10's passing to his 2.3 million followers. In the video, the_motovated_life sits on his motorcycle in his Deadpool helmet and jacket, and says:

"And I just wanted to hop on here and say a quick reminder that life is anything but guaranteed. If you have family, friends, loved ones around you or maybe that you haven't spoken to in a while, reach out to them. Tell them 'I love you.' If you're fortunate enough to see them, hug them extra tight."

The official obituary publication will be made by the family of Fr3sh10. Fr3sh10 kept his family life private. There have been no updates from the family at the time of this article.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod