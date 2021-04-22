 How I Met Your Father: Twitter reacts as Hilary Duff set to star in "How I Met Your Mother" sequel

Hilary Duff is set to star in "How I Met Your Father," the spin-off and sequel to the acclaimed series "How I Met Your Mother." The show has been ordered by Hulu, and Twitter is already reacting to the news.

How I Met Your Father is set to receive 10 episodes that will appear on Hulu and are set to star Hilary Duff. Production is likely going to happen as soon as possible and it's clear that Hulu wants the sequel series out fast. While the name How I Met Your Father sounds nearly identical to the original and is being labeled a sequel, there is still no word on whether the new series will tie into How I Met Your Mother.

Sophie, who Hilary Duff will be playing, is telling her son the story of how she met his father in the near future. Of course, that brings the story into the past in the year 2021. How I Met Your Father will revolve around the idea of dating in this new age and people trying to figure themselves out.

Hilary Duff gave a statement on the news about her new starring role in How I Met Your Father, and she certainly sounds excited about the opportunity.

"I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!"

Twitter reacts to Hilary Duff and How I Met Your Father

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will helm the sequel series as writers and executive producers. The two have worked on shows such as "This Is Us" and "Love, Victor" together in the past.

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the original series' creators, are also on board for How I Met Your Father. They will be taking on roles as executive producers, and their presence is likely to excite fans at the prospect of a new project.

How I Met Your Mother ran for 9 seasons and had over 200 episodes when it was on the air. If How I Met Your Father with Hilary Duff is anywhere as good, it's likely to run for quite a while.