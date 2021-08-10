How did Jill Gascoine die? All about Alfred Molina's ex-wife as he ties the knot with "Frozen" director Jennifer Lee

Alfred Molina's former wife, Jill Gascoine, best known for starring in the 1980s television series "The Gentle Touch," died at the age of 83 in April 2020. She succumbed to Alzheimer's illness after battling it for ten years. The former star had been living in a long-term care home in Los Angeles, California.

Jill Gascoine was diagnosed in 2010, following her hiatus from pursuing acting roles. Her last known red-carpet appearance was in 2013 with former husband Alfred Molina. Gascoine left behind two sons from a previous marriage.

Her and Alfred Molina's daughter Rachel Molina shared Gascoine's passing on Instagram, stating:

"It's a thankful release from what is a brutal disease."

Alfred Molina is best known for his role in the original Spider-Man 2 in which he played Dr Otto Octavius. He also starred in Frida, Boogie Nights, and Magnolia. The 68-year-old also made a guest appearance as a host on "Drunk History."

The Brit has previously described Alzheimer's as a "cowardly disease" and spoke about his frustration about the lack of a cure. He and Gascoine were married for 34 years.

Following Gascoine's passing, Molina began officially dating Jennifer Lee, director of Disney's hit animated film "Frozen." The two got wedded on Monday, August 9, 2021, in an outdoor backyard ceremony.

Rachel Molina shared her congratulations on her father's nuptials under an Instagram post from the ceremony. Molina is seen tearing up at the end of the alter.

Jennifer Lee captioned the post:

"We did. We do."

Alfred Molina and Jennifer Lee's relationship

The two began dating while Molina was still married to Gascoine. He previously shared that Jill was already in the "final stages" of her disease.

Alfred Molina and Jennifer Lee met through Johnathan Groff, the Broadway actor and voice actor for Kristoff in Frozen.

Lee accredited Groff's friendship for "the reason Fred and I met." Groff officiated the small ceremony in the couple's backyard.

Interestingly, Alfred Molina starred as Agnarr in 2019's "Frozen II," which was also directed by Jennifer Lee.

Alfred Molina does not have any available social media, and he has not shared anything about his ceremony celebration. Jill Gascoine's sons have also not commented on Jennifer Lee's post or come forward with any statement.

Also read: "It's been almost 2 months": TikToker Nate Wyatt sues Austin McBroom after allegedly not being paid for the Battle of The Platforms event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer