How long were Crystal and Hugh Hefner married? Playboy Magazine’s model reveals the nature of their relationship in new memoir

Late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, is set to open up about her marriage in a forthcoming memoir titled Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

They tied the knot in 2012 when Crystal was 26, and Hugh Hefner was 86. They were married for seven years until Hugh Hefner's passing in 2017 at the age of 91.

She recently spoke with People magazine, providing a glimpse into her experiences as a Playmate and shedding light on the dynamics of their relationship.

In the interview, Crystal candidly disclosed that despite her public image, she was never truly "in love" with Hugh Hefner. Recounting her journey as a Playmate, she claimed he lost herself in the pursuit of becoming Hefner's favorite by conforming to his likes and desires.

Despite initial hesitation after his marriage proposal, Crystal eventually returned to marry him, citing a tumultuous relationship with Jordan McGraw, Dr. Phil's son.

Hugh Hefner allegedly imposed strict rules on his girlfriends

Crystal claimed Hugh Hefner imposed strict rules on his girlfriends, requiring them to collect a weekly "allowance" from him in cash, intended for enhancing their appearance. Crystal highlighted the pressure to conform to Hefner's beauty standards, from restricted nail polish choices to clothing adorned with the Playboy logo.

Crystal even mentioned that Hugh Hefner exposed control over her and other models during their time at the Playboy Mansion. She alleged Hefner would point out her natural dark brown roots, insisting that she bleach her hair to maintain a specific look.

She explained that this process was not only uncomfortable but also painful, causing her scalp to burn and develop blisters. Despite the discomfort, Crystal felt it was normal and believed it was necessary to be seen as beautiful in Hefner's eyes.

"I tried 100 per cent to be the person he was always looking for," she reportedly told Daily Mail.

Crystal told The Post that Hefner claimed to possess tapes featuring "A-list celebrities" and videos depicting "wild or*ies" involving not only celebrities but also politicians and business leaders, some of whom were married.

While Crystal believes the cameras may have been inactive during her time, she recalls carved wood panels on the mansion's right side with a circular cutout, hinting at the secretive nature of the property.