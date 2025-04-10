How long were Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher married? Former’s daughter Tallulah Willis makes unexpected comment on stepparenting

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, recently talked about her experience of having No Strings Attached actor Ashton Kutcher as a stepdad. Tallulah acknowledged having a "personal experience" navigating the highs and lows of a blended family.

Willis, who goes by @buuski on Instagram, left a comment on Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow's recent Instagram post. On April 8, Tuesday's episode of The Goop Podcast, Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk discussed their experiences as stepparents.

Falchuk is a stepfather to Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin’s two kids, Apple and Moses. The caption of Paltrow's post read,

“As I sat down to record this week’s solo episode of The @goop Podcast, I found myself reflecting on the messy, beautiful, and often surprising realities of stepparenting. Of course… We talk about the missteps, the rituals, and the truths that helped us build a blended family that feels uniquely, imperfectly ours…”

In the comment, Tallulah wrote:

“I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex-step parent...”

When a social media user replied to Willis, asking if she was referring to Moore and Kutcher, Willis answered:

“This maybe should have been a private message lol.. but yes I have personal experience with this.”

Here, Tallulah was referring to Ashton Kutcher, who was married to Moore from 2005 to 2011.

Demi Moore’s ex, Ashton Kutcher, reportedly has a good relationship with her daughters

Moore married actor Bruce Willis on November 21, 1987, two years after her divorce from singer Freddy Moore. They have three daughters: Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, and Tallulah Belle Willis. However, the couple announced their separation on June 24, 1998, and were divorced on October 18, 2000.

Nevertheless, Moore and Willis remain close friends after the divorce as Moore helped his kids take care of Willis as his health has deteriorated. Demi Moore then started dating actor Ashton Kutcher in 2003.

Due to their 15-year age difference, the pair immediately gained fame as an unlikely couple. Moore became pregnant shortly after they started dating, but six months into the pregnancy, she gave birth to a stillborn child.

Then, on September 24, 2005, they tied the knot. Around 150 of the couple's close friends and family attended the ceremony, including Willis. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher had been together for six years before eventually calling it quits in 2011.

Following months of media speculation on the couple's marital status, Moore declared in November of the same year that she was divorcing Kutcher. On December 21, 2012, Kutcher filed for divorce from Moore, claiming irreconcilable differences.

In March 2013, Moore submitted her response papers, asking Kutcher to pay her legal bills and provide spousal support. They finalized their divorce on November 26, 2013. However, Kutcher has maintained a good relationship with Moore's three daughters.

As per People Magazine’s January 31, 2023, report, Kutcher opened up about his relationship with Moore and her daughters in an interview and said:

"I think you try … but at the same time I am not their father.. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis], and I think he's a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. If they don't want an engagement with me, I'm not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it's great."

On the other hand, in her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Moore, too, talked candidly about her marriage to Ashton Kutcher and their divorce. Stating the same, she wrote:

“When I met Ashton, it almost felt like a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young with him.”

Moore also talked about her drinking issue during her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, which caused stress in the marriage.

Ashton Kutcher is currently married to his That '70s Show co-star Mila Kunis and they have two kids- a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle, and a son named Dimitri Portwood.

