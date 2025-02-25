How long was Jana Kramer married to Mike Caussin? One Tree Hill alum regrets getting plastic surgery to impress ex-husband

One Tree Hill actress Jana Kramer revealed on the Whine Down podcast's February 23 episode that she underwent cosmetic surgery to impress her ex-husband. Although Kramer did not mention her ex-husband's name, according to an E! News report, she referred to Mike Caussin, the former football player.

Ad

As per the media outlet's report dated February 25, Jana Kramer was married to Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021. The two share two kids, their daughter Jolie Rae, 9, and son Jace Joseph, 6.

In her Whine Down podcast, Jana Kramer and her guest Kristen Brust were discussing plastic surgery when Kramer shared she was unsure whether she did plastic surgery solely for herself. Kramer advised Brust, who shared her plan to get a breast reduction and lift, that one must do the surgery for their sake, not to please someone else. She said,

Ad

"My biggest regret with my b**bs is that I don't know if I solely did it for me. And I think that's what I could say would be my biggest piece of advice is it has to be one hundred percent for you."

Kramer then went on to share how her ex-husband allegedly cheated on her often, and it made her insecure about her body. She claimed she got breast implants to become "s*xier". She said:

Ad

"I was in a marriage that a husband was cheating all the time, and I would see the women that he was cheating with, and I'm like, 'I look nothing like them.' So when I was presented with it, I thought about it for a while, like, 'Maybe if I had bigger b**bs, he wouldn't cheat, or he'd find me s*xier or something like that.'"

Ad

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's relationship timeline

2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One – Show - Image via Getty

According to a report by US Magazine dated April 26, 2023, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin started dating in 2014 and married in May 2015 in Charlottesville, Virginia. In January 2016, they had their daughter, Jolie Rae.

Ad

In September 2016, US Magazine reported the couple had a falling out. A source close to Kramer told the media outlet she found out Mike allegedly spent time with an escort. The source also claimed Mike agreed to go to rehab for his alleged s*x addiction. They said,

"The only reason Mike got caught is because the escort knew Jana’s friend."

In June 2017, Kramer shared in her podcast Whine Down that she stayed in the marriage for the sake of her daughter, and they decided to work on the issues. She said:

Ad

"I stayed in the beginning for Jolie so that I could say to my daughter, ‘I tried everything to keep this family together.’ Now, I’m not sacrificing my happiness. If I was miserable, I would not still be in a relationship with my husband. But we’ve continued to grow."

In November 2018, the couple welcomed their second child, Jace Joseph. In April 2021, US Magazine reported that Kramer filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage.

Ad

Jana Kramer is married to retired footballer Alan Russell. According to Page Six, the two started dating in late 2022 and married in July 2024. They welcomed their son Roman on November 13, 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback