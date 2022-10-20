Future, also known as Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, was recently criticized by a woman on social media, alleging him of failing to pay child support. The woman, who reportedly had a daughter, said:

"You can cuss Future out damn near slap that n***a and he will not trip. But go to the internet he gone come for your throat. He hates it! I know he miss me eating his a** but we don't need to be doing this bad term good term s**t every few months."

She slammed Wilburn for bringing "a bunch of thotty hate h**s" to his residence, saying that he wants to be a better person but situations don't let him do so. She added:

"I can't speak for some of the BMs who he never did s**t for, but deep down he know I been solid. I didn't just meet him, it's been six years. So I know his good side and his bad side."

She even said that peace is a real wealth for her but before she dies, she wants to share it so that he can see that she is very serious. The woman's identity has not been revealed yet.

The rapper has also previously been criticized for his parenting skills by Brittni Mealy, who is the mother of his eight-year-old son Prince.

Future reportedly has 8 baby mamas

Future has seven children from his past relationships (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Future is the father of eight children from his relationship with Jessica Smith, Brittni Mealy, India J, Ciara, Joie Chavis, Eliza Seraphin, and two more women, whose identities have not been disclosed.

Jessica Smith has stayed away from the spotlight and as such, there is no information available about her. After his relationship with Smith ended, he was linked to India J and also wished her on Mother's Day.

However, he did not share a good relationship with Brittni Mealy and they even targeted each other on social media. Mealy posted an alleged text message on social media in 2021 featuring a conversation between Future and her son, where the former wrote:

"Your mother is a h**!"

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom Oop! Now Future’s mother and Brittni Mealy are going back and forth via IG stories. Oop! Now Future’s mother and Brittni Mealy are going back and forth via IG stories. 👀 https://t.co/vvTKXQWkrg

Mealy criticized the singer for sending such texts and stating that her son is only eight years old. Wilburn replied with a cap emoji and in response, Mealy wrote:

"Definitely not cap! TF I got to lie for you said it definitely your # and his so stand on it and pipe down if you don't want these recordings posted! On gawd you said it they need to cancel you. Cruelty to children! Haven't seen him in 3 months but in the same state I can keep going! Got a refund on his school clothes today! Petty 'cause someone don't wanna be s**ually active with you and just want to co-parent!"

Wilburn then got engaged to Ciara and they were together for two years. Although they became parents in 2014, they separated and Wilburn tied the knot with Joie.

Wilburn was confirmed to be the father of Eliza's daughter in 2019 and although he denied the claims, the paternity tests proved to be true. He was linked to two more women whose identities remain unknown.

Future is well-known for his singles like Turn On the Lights, Honest, Move That Hope, I Won, and more. He is also popular for his albums like Pluto, Honest, Hndrxx, and others.

