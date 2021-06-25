How many children does Julia Roberts have? Exploring her relationship with husband Daniel Moder

Julia Roberts does not reveal or talk much about herself, including the fact that she is the mother of three teenage children. The actor had grabbed international news headlines when her children were born in the early 2000s.

Julia Roberts rarely puts her three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14, in the spotlight. But her husband, Daniel Moder, chose to make their third-born the focus of his Instagram posts for a reason.

Julia Roberts' children

Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder, and their children (Image via starschanges.com, Pinterest)

Julia and Danny welcomed the twins in 2004 and their son in 2007. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harper's Bazaar in 2018, the star said how difficult it is to understand teens in the 21st century:

"It's different than when I might have said to my mom, 'Mom, you don't know what it's like to be a teenager today,' even though she probably did. Danny and I don't know what it's like to be a teenager today. Sometimes my kids ask me things, and I just say to them, 'I'm going to say no, and I'm going to look into it because I don't even know what we're talking about."

Julia Roberts also mentioned that she decided to join Instagram in 2018 since her kids thought this would be cool. Also, it was easy for her to understand their perspective of the world.

The 53-year-old also recalled her experience where her niece, Emma Roberts, posted a photo of them together. But the comments have hit Julia Roberts hard:

"The number of people who felt absolutely required to talk about how terrible I looked in the picture – that I'm not aging well, that I look like a man, why would she even post a picture like this when I look that terrible! And I was amazed at how that made me feel. I'm a 50-year-old woman, and I know who I am, and still, my feelings got hurt. I was sad that people couldn't see the point of it, the sweetness of it, the absolute shining joy of that photo. I thought, 'What if I was 15?'"

A bit about the "power couple"

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder met each other on the set of her film "The Mexican" in 2000. He was a cameraman.

At the time, she was dating actor Benjamin Bratt while he was married to Vera Steimberg.

The two tied the knot at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on July 4th, 2002. Julia Roberts has revealed that she is a Hindu and is a devotee of the guru Neem Karoli Baba.

