How many children do Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon have? The couple reportedly split after 5 years

Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, have reportedly separated. According to TMZ, the couple made this decision after being together for almost five years.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore, on January 24, 2023. They became close in 2020 after Shemar Moore's mother, Marilyn, passed away.

Jesiree Dizon is a model who has acted in television series such as True Blood, Hawaii Five-0, and CSI: NY. The actress has a daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop and a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon: Relationship timeline

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon with their daughter Frankie. [Image via Instagram/@jesiree]

According to TMZ, the couple allegedly dated in 2008 but then drifted apart. In 2020, after Shemar's mother passed away, they both reconnected.

The couple officially announced their relationship in January 2023 when they held a gender reveal party to announce they were expecting a baby. That same month, their daughter Frankie was born.

In an interview with People in November 2024, Moore shared that although he loved Dizon and their daughter, he had no plans of getting married. He shared how he struggled to see how people ask their partners to sign a prenup before getting married, wondering if that meant they don't trust their partners in the first place. He said,

"I didn't have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me. I struggle with ‘Who made that rule?’ I asked my mother one time. I'm like, ‘If people get married, then what's this prenup thing?"

Shemar Moore also shared in the same interview that he felt like his hands were full as he also tried to be a good role model for Dizon's kids from her previous relationships, Charli and Kaiden. He shared that he respected the kids' fathers, and while he never intervened in their bond, he still tried to present to the kids.

Moore revealed his biggest regret at the time was not having a kid before his mother, Marylin, died in 2020, suffering from multiple sclerosis and a heart condition. He said his mother wanted to be a grandma before passing away.

"My mother's dream and I still feel guilty about it, was to be a grandma."

On January 24, 2025, Shemar Moore appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and talked about his daughter. He thanked God and his mother, believing they ensured he was not left alone, and blessed him with his daughter and Jesiree. He said,

"Y'all know that Mama's up in heaven, and her dream was to see this happen. She wanted to be a grandma, and Mama made sure I wasn't alone. And I can't prove it, but I think between God and my Mama, they made sure that I wasn't alone."

Shemar Moore's hit police drama S.W.A.T. season 8 is currently airing. The next episode will air on CBS on February 7, 2025, and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback