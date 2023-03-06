How many homes did Alex Murdaugh have? Barrett Boulware and Moselle history explored 

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and son at the family’s sprawling hunting estate, Moselle, in south Carolina. A day before the conviction, jurors visited the South Carolina property where the 2021 murders took place. The property played a key role during the murder trial as both the victims were found dead near the dog kennels located on the property.

The family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate in Islandton, South Carolina, which “boasts over 2.5 miles of river frontage, offering freshwater fishing, kayaking, and abundant deer, turkey, and waterfowl populations,” according to the listing, was reportedly purchased by Alex Murdaugh in 2012 from the wife of Barrett Boulware, suspected drug smuggler and Murdaugh’s longtime friend and business partner who died in 2018.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Murdaugh jury just left the area near the dog kennels at Moselle and they are now in a wooded area on the opposite side of the street from Moselle. They went into the trees — unclear what they are looking at. Murdaugh jury just left the area near the dog kennels at Moselle and they are now in a wooded area on the opposite side of the street from Moselle. They went into the trees — unclear what they are looking at. https://t.co/hmOIInHmem

Alex Murdaugh also co-owned an island in Beaufort County with Barrett Boulware, who was arrested on drug smuggling charges in 1980 though the charges were subsequently dropped after the government witness died.

The Murdaugh family also owned a home in Hampton, South Carolina, a beach house in Edisto Beach, and a couple of properties in Berkeley County.

Alex Murdaugh moved to Moselle after his previous home sustained damages during a hurricane

Karen Counts @KarenYCounts @ChrisJacksonSC The property was previously owned by Barrett Boulware (now deceased), an alleged drug smuggler and friend/business partner of the Murdaughs. I believe he put the airstrip and hangar in. Murdaugh received the property from him in a trade. @ChrisJacksonSC The property was previously owned by Barrett Boulware (now deceased), an alleged drug smuggler and friend/business partner of the Murdaughs. I believe he put the airstrip and hangar in. Murdaugh received the property from him in a trade.

As per CNN, Alex Murdaugh, who purchased the Moselle home in 2012, moved into the property after the home in Hampton, South Carolina (the family’s residence for years) sustained damage during a hurricane. The home was allegedly purchased by Murdaugh for $5 from Barrett Boulware's wife as part of a legal trade.

The massive 1700-acre estate, which was up for sale for $3.9 million after the double murder, includes a 5,275-square-foot home, where Alex Murdaugh falsely claimed he was napping prior to visiting his ailing mother at the time of the killings.

The main home on the estate, which also features a cabin, was built by the former owner Barrett Boulware in 2011, shortly before selling it to the Murdaughs.

AviationFANatic ✈️ @LovesAirplanes @krwlos1 @MPowersNorrell The previous owner, Barrett Boulware, had been a suspected drug smuggler. He died in 2018 and Alex was his power of attorney. I believe he stole from him, too, before he died. Maybe he learned a thing or two from Boulware before he died. @krwlos1 @MPowersNorrell The previous owner, Barrett Boulware, had been a suspected drug smuggler. He died in 2018 and Alex was his power of attorney. I believe he stole from him, too, before he died. Maybe he learned a thing or two from Boulware before he died.

The proceeds from the sale of the Moselle property will go towards a settlement fund for alleged victims of Alex, who, for years, stole from his clients and law partners at his law firm. Murdaugh is also accused of stealing $750,000 in insurance money from his friend and business partner Boulware while he was dying of colon cancer in 2017.

Murdaugh's other properties, in addition to the Moselle estate, are for sale, with the proceeds going to the victims of his financial fraud.

The Moselle property has borne witness to at least three deaths since it was purchased by Murdaugh. Three years before the death of Murdaugh’s wife and son, their housekeeper Gloria Satterfield died after a mysterious trip and fall at the family home in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes