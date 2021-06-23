How many kids does Alec Baldwin have? All about the actor's family as he arrives in style to The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria were seen on Tuesday, for the premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business, at the SVA Theater in NYC. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria were accompanied by their six children.

Nine-month-old son Eduardo and three-month-old daughter Lucia were seen in Alex Baldwin and Hilaria’s arms. The couple’s four older children were seen wielding briefcases.

Kids by Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria welcomed their sixth child into the family in March 2021. Hilaria was also seen posting a photo with the caption “7” and a red heart emoji.

The news came a few months after the announcement on September 9th, 2020, that Hilaria had given birth to their fifth child, Eduardo “Edu” Baldwin. She even wrote on Instagram:

“We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name.”

Also read: Who is Jimmie Herrod? All you need to know about the "Pink Martini" singer who received a Golden Buzzer on AGT

Along with their sixth child, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Edu, 5 months. Alec Baldwin is also the father of 25-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin tied the knot on June 30th, 2012. The couple has welcomed six children in eight years. Hilaria has been very open about her pregnancies. She confessed to experiencing two pregnancy losses in eight months.

After losing her baby in 2019, Hilaria wrote on Instagram:

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies – and we will never lose sight of this. I told [Carmen] that this baby isn’t going to come after all… but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

Also read: Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer announce their new skincare line together called Know Beauty

Alec Baldwin at The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere

Alec Baldwin and his family looked sharp on the red carpet. They wore matching black suits with silk neckties and white button-up shirts.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria were busy managing their six children but looked calm and collected as they posed for pictures. The family burst into laughter when they tried to capture a family portrait with all of their "Baldwinitos" by their side.

37-year-old Hilaria’s necktie was slightly undone and was wearing a pair of black patent leather stilettos for the movie premiere. Her hair was styled in curls and parted down the middle.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria’s eldest daughter Carmen only proved to be natural in front of the camera. Their sons were more hesitant to face the camera. Romeo and Rafael were wearing a pair of aviator shades.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria were seen cozying up to each other as they also shared a kiss or two on the red carpet. Hilaria and Carmen also posed for some mother-daughter snapshots.

Also read: Who is Rachel Zegler? All about the 20-year old cast as 'Snow White' in Disney's live-action adaptation

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji