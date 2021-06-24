How many kids does Britney Spears have? Exploring her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline, custody battle, and more

Popstar and singer Britney Spears has not disclosed much about her family. Hence, the public is unaware of her children, their ages, and other details commonly known about family members of celebrities.

A few months ago, Spears shared a rare photo of her kids on Instagram. She mentioned in the caption that they are growing up quickly. She mentioned feeling proud to be a mother.

Britney Spears' children

Spears is a mother of two sons. She shares them with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Spears and Federline welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, in September 2005. She wrote on her website in 2005:

“We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son! Everyone is happy, healthy, and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”

A year later, Spears and Federline welcomed their second son, Jayden James. In an interview with Access, Spears said that everything is great.

After Spears and Federline’s divorce was finalized in 2007, they agreed to share custody of their two kids. A few months later, Jayden and Sean’s custody was handed over to Federline because of Spears' frequent use of controlled substances and alcohol.

Sean is now 15, and Jayden is 14-years-old. On one occasion, Spears mentioned on Instagram why she doesn’t share more photos of her sons. She said she wants to give them space because they are at an age where they want to express their own identities.

Relationship with Kevin Federline

Spears and Federline met in 2004. They tied the knot in 2005 after dating for three months. The couple divorced in 2007, which coincided with Spears’ downward spiral in the public eye.

Spears and Federline are no longer together, but they have reached a co-parenting agreement. A report by E! News claims the duo have a 70/30 custody agreement as of 2019. Before that, the ex-couple shared a 50/50 custody agreement. Federline's lawyer said that the kids are doing well under their father’s care.

