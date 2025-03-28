How many kids does Machine Gun Kelly have? Rapper announces birth of his first child with Megan Fox in a heartwarming post

Singer Machine Gun Kelly announced the birth of his daughter with Megan Fox. The rapper took to his Instagram on Thursday, March 27, 2025, to share a heartwarming post revealing that Fox gave birth to their daughter.

The post featured a black-and-white video of him holding his newborn's hand, set to an original composition playing in the background. He wrote:

"She's finally here!! Our celestial seed. 3/27/25."

While this is the estranged couple's first child together, MGK is already a father to 11-year-old Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with his former partner, Emma Cannon. This marks his second time as a girl dad. Meanwhile, Megan Fox shares three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split shortly after announcing they were expecting a child together

In addition to his IG post, Machine Gun Kelly shared that the music in the background was his own composition. He credited Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, No Love For The Middle Child, and Shaan Singh with helping him on the track. He wrote:

"We composed the score of birth. Born into 432 HZ. What an epic journey. Praise God."

Megan Fox and MGK first announced their pregnancy last November. Fox shared an Instagram post showing off her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo. A separate picture featured her positive pregnancy test. She captioned the post:

"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."

The Transformer actress appeared to be referencing MGK's 2022 song last november, which detailed their past miscarriage. That same year, Kelly dedicated his 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance to his "wife" and "unborn child."

In a 2023 interview with Good Morning America, Megan opened up about her pregnancy loss.

"I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately," Megan Fox stated.

Shortly after the pregnancy announcement, the couple reportedly parted ways. Fox and Kelly met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. In May, the same year, they confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post. The actress also appeared in MGK's bloody valentine music video.

In January 2022, the Jennifer's Body star announced on social media that she and Machine Gun Kelly were engaged. The musician, too, shared the update on his IG.

Throughout their four-year relationship, fans frequently speculated about their status, though the couple never publicly addressed the rumors.

Citing a "source," People magazine reported that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly would be co-parenting together, stating:

"Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting," adding, "Right now they’re amicable."

The "insider" added that while the former couple is focused on "what’s best for their daughter," it wouldn't be surprising if they gave their "relationship another try down the line."

As of now, Megan Fox or her representative has not publicly commented on the birth.

