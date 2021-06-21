How many kids does Will Smith have? All about his oldest son, Trey, who makes rare appearance in Father's Day post

American actor and musician Will Smith is popular for his flawless performances on-screen. He has also created many songs that have won the hearts of his fans and made him a star.

The actor has always posted pictures of his two youngest children on social media. But fans have hardly spotted his oldest son, Trey Smith, who has managed to create his own identity.

Most might be unaware of the fact that Will Smith once made a song for Trey. The track melted the hearts of his fans and was appreciated for its picturization.

The 52-year-old’s relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has also constantly grabbed headlines in the last few years.

Will Smith’s children

The Hollywood superstar has been married twice. He tied the knot with actor and model Sheree Zampino in 1992 when growing up as a star. But they separated three years later, in 1995. The couple’s only child, Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III, was three years old at the time.

Will Smith married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997. They met a few years earlier when she auditioned for a part in his sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Shortly after, the couple started their own family. Their son, Jaden Smith, was born in 1998, and their daughter Willow Smith was born in 2000.

It was not easy for Trey Smith to become a part of that family. Will Smith also said once that he struggled for many years to maintain a close relationship with Trey:

“We struggled for years after my divorce from his mother. He felt betrayed and abandoned. It is a wild blessing to recover & restore a living relationship with my beautiful son!”

Smith was able to rekindle the bond he shared with this first son. Every family member is now close to each other, including Sheree Zampino and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith’s oldest son, Trey Smith

The 28-year-old has been successful as an actor and has appeared in many TV shows. He has also appeared in many short films and proved that he inherited a few of his famous father’s charisma and talent.

Trey Smith has been a respected musician and worked on many projects with his younger step-siblings, Jaden and Willow. He is also on Spotify as an artist, and the platform lists 62 listeners per month for Trey.

The artist is establishing himself as a musician and has a passion for success.

Trey Smith has a net worth of $2 million, including his earnings from music and movie efforts, along with the endorsement deals. He is also active on Instagram and frequently posts pictures of his family.

The star has maintained a low profile for a long time, but fans feel good to see that he is building his career in the entertainment industry.

