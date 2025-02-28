How is McDonald's celebrating National Egg McMuffin Day? Deals and discounts explored

McDonald's is celebrating National Egg McMuffin Day on Sunday, March 2. It is bringing in various offers to its breakfast menu across the United States.

Ad

The Egg McMuffin was introduced in 1975 in the US. Herb Peterson invented the breakfast sandwich in 1971 and it has since become one of the most loved products on the fast-food chain's menu. Peterson's son David Peterson and McDonald's Owner/Operator said in a press release:

“When I watched my father introduce this idea to Ray Kroc, we could not have anticipated it would become the foundation for the renowned McDonald’s breakfast menu. It’s been remarkable to see people embrace this innovation over the last five decades, and now we get to share that heritage with a new generation of breakfast fans.”

Ad

The Egg McMuffin features a freshly-cracked egg with American cheese between toasted and buttered English muffins. It comes with the option of a sausage or a bacon in between.

$1 Egg McMuffin and other offers on National Egg McMuffin Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans can get their hands on the beloved Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg Breakfast Sandwich for just $1 only on March 2, 2025. They can avail the offer through the official McDonald's app. However, customers will have to opt into 'rewards' to enjoy the offer.

Fans can get one Sausage McMuffin with Egg for free on their breakfast delivery order through the app. Once again, interested individuals must opt in to 'rewards' to take benefit of this offer.

Ad

The offer is valid from March 3, 2025, to March 30, 2025.

Another one of the chain's most well-received items has been the Breakfast Bagel Sandwich. However, it was only available in a few areas in the US until now. The company is now expanding it to every outlet in the nation.

This features a folded egg, American cheese, breakfast sauce, and a choice of sausage, bacon, or steak between toasted and buttered bagel.

McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said about their breakfast menu in a press release:

Ad

"At McDonald's, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand. Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant. Whether it’s my personal favorite, the Egg McMuffin, or our crispy Hash Browns, fluffy hotcakes, or sweet and savory McGriddles, we’re all about giving our customers the best start to their day."

Ad

He added:

"Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients."

The offers don't just end here as the chain is also expanding its collaboration with Krispy Kreme.

McDonald's brings its Krispy Kreme collaboration to the Big Apple

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fast-food chain collaborated with the leading doughnut chain Krispy Kreme last year for its breakfast menu. Some of its outlets served these doughnuts with its McCafe orders. However, it was only available in select regions like Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Louisville.

McDonald's has now announced that these Krispy Kreme doughnuts will also be available in New York City. Only three flavors are part of this collaboration though -

Original Glazed

Chocolate icing with sprinkles

Iced chocolate filled doughnuts

The fast-food chain plans to bring the collaboration to half of the United States by the end of 2025. By the end of 2026, these doughnuts are expected to be available nationwide at every outlet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback