How much did Claudine Gay earn? Salary history explored as Harvard president resigns amid plagiarism row

As per Daily Mail, Harvard president Claudine Gay will retain a salary of around $900,000 a year from the university, despite resigning after a plagiarism row.

Expand Tweet

Gay took up the role in July 2023 and resigned after six months on January 2, 2024. Her resignation came after several media outlets unearthed instances of alleged plagiarism in her academic record. She is also the first Black Harvard president.

In November 2023, Harvard's board investigated the allegations and found several instances of alleged plagiarism in her 1997 doctoral dissertation.

Expand Tweet

Days later, the corporation said that it had found two additional examples of "duplicative language without appropriate attribution" and said that Claudine Gay would make the necessary corrections to update her dissertations.

According to a statement by the university's 11-member governing body, the Harvard Corporation, Claudine Gay would resume her teaching role at the department of political science:

"While President Gay has acknowledged missteps and has taken responsibility for them, it is also true that she has shown remarkable resialience in the face of deeply personal and sustained attacks."

The corporation also pointed out that, although the incident has played out in the public domain, Gay has received disgraceful emails and phone calls. Gay, at the time of her resignaation, also claimed that she had been subjected to personal threats and "racial animus."

Claudine Gay earns backlash for her comments on Jews

During a congressional hearing on December 5, Dr. Gay called the killing of Jews "abhorrent." She added that, however, it would depend on the context of whether such comments would constitute a violation of Harvard University's code of conduct regarding bullying and harassment.

Expand Tweet

Her comment received widespread backlash. Gay responded in an interview with the university's student newspaper. She apologized and said:

"When words amplify distress and pain, I don't know how you could feel anything but regret."

After her comment went viral, dozens of politicians and high-profile alumni called for her step down from her position at the renowned university. However, nearly 500 faculty members rallied behind her in a letter, and the university claimed that Claudine Gay would retain her position, despite the controversy.

Expand Tweet

Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik said the following about Gay:

"Her answers were absolutely pathetic and devoid of the moral leadership and academic integrity required of the president of Harvard."

Harvard is one of several universities facing backlash in the US after allegedly failing to protect its Jewish students following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October. Since the conflict began, Jewish groups have reported an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents.

Dr. Gay is the second university official, after former University of Pennslyvania President Elizabetth Magill, to resign after the December 5 congressional hearing.