"How much lower can Florida go?": Florida School Assembly singling out black students sparks outrage online

An elementary school in Florida is facing the ire of netizens after it held a special assembly for students underperforming in a standardized test but seemingly singled out only those who were black, irrespective of their scores. The incident involved fourth and fifth graders and took place on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Bunnell Elementary School in Flagler County.

According to Observer Local News, the children were then shown a PowerPoint presentation that explained how "AA (African American students) have underperformed on standardized assessment for the last three years."

A parent of a fifth-grader told WESH2 that while the white students continued their education, those who were black were warned about the consequences of not working harder and being successful.

This included a higher chance of them going to jail, getting shot, or being killed once they grew up. Criticizing the special assembly, the parent remarked:

"It became racial for me when they included and boxed all of the black children together no matter if they were below average, average, or above average."

Additionally, the students were told if they got a higher grade they would be rewarded with McDonald's or Chick-fil-A.

Needless to say, internet users were appalled at this:

"Unbelieveingly ignorant and shaming": Florida school slammed for segregating students at the assembly

As news of Bunnell Elementary School's special assembly spread, netizens were quick to criticize them and call out their inherent racial bias. Some went on to call Florida a failed state and the school a white supremacist organization.

Here are a few comments seen on Twitter:

Flagler Schools releases statement about the special assembly

As the story spiraled, several parents spoke out against the school. A parent told WFTV that her son was panicking after the assembly and later asked her:

"So I’m going to die, I’m going to get shot, I’m going to go to jail if I don’t do right?"

Soon Flagler Schools' interim superintendent LaShakia Moore released a statement saying that the Bunnell Elementary School's intentions were misguided but not malicious. On Wednesday, they posted a video, apologizing to the parents.

Chairman of the County School Board, Cheryl Massaro, also mirrored Moore's sentiments. She added that the board was not made aware of the plans for the assembly, which they would have advised against having only Black students, otherwise.

Bunnell Elementary School principal Donelle Evensen has not commented on the development at the time of writing this article. She is currently placed on paid administrative leave.