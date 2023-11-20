How much is Prince William's net worth in 2023? King Charles' eldest son caught off guard by 11-year-old's question about bank balance

In a charming twist of events, Prince William found himself in an unexpected scenario with a question about his "bank balance" from an 11-year-old boy during the Hideaway Youth Project in Manchester, United Kingdom.

While meeting young people at the event, a young boy named Amir Hassan put forward his cheeky question, "How much money do you have in your bank account?." This made the son of Prince Charles laugh, and he supposedly said:

"he didn't know"

Later, the schoolboy said the future king does not know how much money is in his royal funds.

However, according to the Sunday Times, the estimated worth of Prince William has been around £1billion after inheriting the Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall estate. Also, it is estimated that the Royal family holds about £20billion-plus fortune.

The Prince of Wales visited Manchester on November 16, 2023, where he unveiled his new project and donated about $190,000 along with local politician officers.

The main objective of the visit is to support the initiative that is focusing on reducing the violence among the people of northwest English city.

Also, he brought his donation to the food bank — a basket of food. The basket of food had the most significant and cultured foods that hold a presence among Jamaicans, but for some reason, they are hard to buy in the United Kingdom. It included okra, dragon fruit, and yams.

The charming twist of events also encountered another cute question when Prince William was asked by a young boy whether he would join the organization's art project, where children are chopping their hair off in an 'empowering and positive' hairstyle.

His reply to this was the cutest:

"I'm literally the last person you should ask. My hair is disappearing."

Prince William visits Hideaway Youth Project:

The Royal Prince William's first stop in Manchester was Hideaway Youth Project, which is a lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance. During his visit, he came to know about the people who are affected by youth violence and its impact on the local communities. The prince was joined by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The donation given has an objective to create employment opportunities, along with skills and training programs for all young people who are at risk of violence.

In addition, Prince William met many mothers and people who had lost their loved ones, including an old lady aged 57, whose 21-year-old son was killed three years ago. She was happy to see the future king come to visit them and listen to their stories. She said:

"I think it's important he came into Moss Side to listen to our stories. When I was told he was coming, I thought, 'Wow, why would he want to come and listen to me?."

"Lots of kids get murdered in this area, and nobody cares really about the families. We're just left to our own devices, so it's good he came, good for the community."

Later, the prince also visited Jessie's Wall, which is a memorial in loving memory of James Jessie, a teen who was shot dead in 2006 in Moss Side.