'How have NONE of these students heard about Brexit?': University Challenge viewers left stunned as contestants say UK still member of EU

The latest episode of the UK's popular quiz show University Challenge has shocked viewers as contestants appeared unaware of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

The episode aired on Monday, January 29, 2024, on BBC, where students from Trinity College, the University of Cambridge, and The Open University participated.

Amol Rajan, the host of the University Challenge, asked the students to "name the two countries that are members of both the EU and the Commonwealth."

As per Express-News, two teams named the UK and completely forgot about Brexit. The incident has sparked a wave of discussions and raised questions on X about the current state of political awareness among university students. One said,

The United Kingdom voted to leave the EU in 2016, and officially, on January 1, 2020, 23:00 GMT (February 1, 2020, 00:00 CET), it got separated.

Brexit blunder: University Challenge leaves audiences in disbelief

The British quiz show, University Challenge, invited groups of students from the UK's renowned universities. As per the pattern, the contestants are asked questions, and upon ringing the buzzer, they respond. For each correct answer, the team gets ten points.

However, when the host, Amol Rajan, asked to name two countries that are members of the Commonwealth and the EU.

The first team from The Open University answered Britain and Malta. Upon telling them they were wrong, a second team from the University of Cambridge answered the UK and Cyprus, as per Express News.

At this point, Mr. Amol was compelled to mention Brexit and told them the answers right there since the two names were Cyprus and Malta. He said,

"I presume you guys have all forgotten about this thing called Brexit? You would have had it between you. It's Cyprus and Malta. Bad luck."

This unexpected moment has ignited conversations on X, with many expressing disbelief and concern over the perceived knowledge gap.

The University Challenge is renowned for featuring the brightest minds from universities nationwide. The incident has prompted discussions on the need for improved education on political and global events.

What is Brexit?

In simple terms, Brexit refers to the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union. The "Br" represents Britain and "exit" to its departure from the EU.

The term gained widespread usage in the context of the referendum held on June 23, 2016, in which most British voters chose to leave the EU.

As per BBC, the withdrawal process involved complex negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, covering trade, immigration, and regulatory alignment. After years of discussions, the UK officially left the EU on January 31, 2020, at 23:00 GMT (February 1, 2020, 00:00 CET). This marked the end of its 47-year membership in the European project.

The post-Brexit relationship includes trade, security, and other key trade agreements. However, the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union's political and economic union.