"How is that offensive?"— Netizens react as Julianne Moore expresses shock after her book gets banned by Donald Trump's Administration

Julianne Moore, American actress and writer known for her roles in Boogie Nights and Still Alice, expressed her shock and dismay on February 16, 2025, after learning that her 2007 children's book Freckleface Strawberry has been banned in schools operated by the Department of Defense (DoD), as reported by the Guardian on February 17.

Ad

The book, a semi-autobiographical tale about a young girl who dislikes her freckles but ultimately learns to embrace them, was included in a list of books under review following an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump.

In her Instagram post, Julianne Moore questioned the rationale behind the ban, expressing her curiosity about what could be so controversial about the picture book that led to its ban by the US government. The ban on Freckleface Strawberry has sparked reactions from a range of netizens and celebrities alike.

Ad

"It's a book about a girl who learns to like her freckles. How is that offensive? Right wingers are so weird," a Reddit user wrote.

Netizens react as Julianne Moore expresses shock after her book gets banned by Donald Trump's Administration (image via @U_ProblematicBoyfriend_ Reddit)

"I am really confused (sorry, not an American here). They banned a book about freckles and learning to love yourself? Is that it? I am sorry but what?" another user commented.

Ad

"They literally don't want any kid to accept themselves," a Reddit user remarked.

Reddit users expressed confusion and frustration over the book's ban, with many mocking the idea that a story about self-acceptance and freckles could be considered controversial.

"I am so happy that our government is protecting our children from checks notes self acceptance," a user noted.

"My mom got me this book a few years ago. Didn't realize I had such a controversial book in my kids book collection," another wrote.

Ad

"I feel I should buy this and put it on the shelf in my classroom. This administration is absolutely ridiculous and exhausting," a Reddit user commented.

Julianne Moore speaks out against the ban on Freckleface Strawberry

Ad

The ban was announced after a memo circulated by the DoD revealed that certain books, including Freckleface Strawberry, were under examination for "compliance" with Trump's executive orders.

These orders focus on eliminating what they describe as "radical indoctrination" in K-12 schooling and ensuring schools are aligned with policies regarding "gender ideology" and "discriminatory equity ideology," as stated by the Independent on February 17.

Julianne Moore, who is particularly connected to the military community as a graduate of the now-closed Frankfurt American High School and daughter of a Vietnam veteran, was especially disheartened by the news. She shared her thoughts in an Instagram post on February 16, writing that she was "truly saddened" by the ban.

Ad

"I am particularly stunned because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School, a DoD school that once operated in Frankfurt, Germany," Julianne Moore said.

She added:

"I grew up with a father who is a Vietnam veteran and spent his career in the US Army. I could not be prouder of him and his service to our country."

Ad

Julianne Moore expressed that the book was created to remind kids that though everybody "struggles," they are united by "humanity and our community." The book's simple yet powerful message encourages children to accept who they are, and Moore's personal investment in the story is clear.

Various organizations have voiced their concerns about the ban and the broader implications for free speech. The American Library Association (ALA) and the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) condemned the review, calling it a form of "shameful censorship," as reported by the Independent on February 17.

Ad

In a joint statement, the groups emphasized that the removal of such books undermines the First Amendment and harms the educational experience of military families.

PEN America, a nonprofit literary organization dedicated to promoting free expression, also weighed in, with the group calling the review part of a "flippant and autocratic approach to K-12 education."

Julianne Moore has credited PEN America for bringing the ban to her attention, and she expressed her sadness over the situation. The book is under scrutiny for potential connections to gender ideology or equity topics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback