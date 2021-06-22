How old is Avril Lavigne now? Fans go ga-ga over singer's "Sk8r Boi" TikTok debut ft. Tony Hawk

Avril Lavigne recently teamed up with the Sk8er Boi for her first TikTok post. Avril Lavigne is now officially on TikTok. 36-year-old Avril Lavigne’s song, Sk8er Boi, was a hit back in 2002. She lip-synced to the same in her first TikTok video.

Avril Lavigne was seen sporting the signature grunge look of her early career, complete with a black ensemble and a loose-fitting, striped necktie.

Avril Lavigne's first TikTok video

In her first TikTok video, Avril Lavigne was mouthing the words of her famous lyrics before cutting to Tony Hawk for the chorus. The 53-year-old skateboard legend was seen in a loose necktie as he skated back and forth on a miniature vent ramp.

The caption of the video reads:

“He was a… @tonyhawk”.

The hashtags #GoSkateboarding and #skbrboi were added under it. The video was liked by 1.5 million people on TikTok within six hours.

In an interview with USA Today in 2019, Avril Lavigne said that she plans to return to the musical world with the anthem “Head Above Water."

Head Above Water was an unexpected crossover hit on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart, taking second position. She released an album under the same name in 2019 which was her first since 2013. Talking about the song’s popularity on the Christian chart, Avril Lavigne said:

“I loved that. But I’m not surprised because that’s where I got my start and how it all begun. I grew up in a small town (in Ontario, Canada) singing in church, so it made me very happy. And needless to say, it made my parents very happy, too.”

Online reactions towards Avril Lavigne's TikTok video

As soon as Avril Lavigne's TikTok video went viral, people started giving their reactions on social media.

Okay apparently we’re reliving 2002-2005 rn bc Avril Lavigne just made her TikTok debut with Tony Hawk?!?!? I’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/uytDBUg7O6 — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) June 21, 2021

bow wow & soulja boy goin at it on twitter. avril lavigne & tony hawk on my fyp on tiktok what in the 2000s is goin on here pic.twitter.com/yJW8Ae4NUW — sahhky (@sahhkyTV) June 21, 2021

Avril Lavigne is on TikTok now and her first video is this perfect collab with Tony Hawk pic.twitter.com/YFtmkeEM2t — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) June 21, 2021

avril lavigne shared her first tiktok! she literally did not aged pic.twitter.com/qd15iIoTGN — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 21, 2021

When you wake up and the time machine brings you back to 2002 era



Avril Lavigne and Tony Hawk in a tiktok video? Yes. pic.twitter.com/fBwicDLE9g — Lexy Lagi Nulis Buku Baru (@aMrazing) June 22, 2021

Avril Lavigne x Tony Hawk is a collab that was long overdue pic.twitter.com/jS11U9gKFa — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) June 21, 2021

avril lavigne is the closest thing we have to a time machine.



2002. 2013. 2021. pic.twitter.com/YIqcpN5mw2 — aquamarine. (@MFINGPRINCESSAV) June 21, 2021

YESSSS AVRIL LAVIGNE OUR SK8ER GIRL IS BACK pic.twitter.com/GUcILmaVWw — avril archives (@avrilarchives) June 21, 2021

Avril Lavigne giving us a nostalgia is the cure that the world needed. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/vs7wvRhboS — 𝙰𝚟𝚛𝚒𝚕 𝙻𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚐𝚗𝚎 𝙳𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚢 (@ARLavigneDaily) June 21, 2021

Avril Lavigne making her tik tok debut with Tony Hawk is EXACTLY what I needed to see today: pic.twitter.com/mdEiu9nVm7 — brittany (@mogirlprobs) June 22, 2021

Avril Lavigne says her spirituality increased after her life-threatening battle with Lyme disease. She was diagnosed with Lime disease in 2014. She contracted it from a tick and it caused extreme fatigue and joint pain. Avril was left bedridden for months as a result.

Avril Lavigne says that music has been more than healing for her. She was at a point where she was unsure about working or even doing music again. Then she started writing songs from her bedroom.

“Head Above Water” and “Warrior” were the first two songs written by Avril Lavigne. She says that it was cool for her to see, since it showed her that music is such a big part of who she is without even thinking about it or trying to make a record.

