How old is Danielle Cohn? All about the TikTok sensation as she comes out as pansexual 

Danielle Cohn, best known for her YouTube channel with 1.8 million subscribers, is now on TikTok and recently came out as pansexual. While some have praised the rising TikTok star's coming out, many have begun to wonder how old she is.

From her suggestive Instagram posts to previous older boyfriends, the question remained as Cohn garnered attention for the possible controversy of it all. Most recently, Cohn was dating influencer Mikey Tua, who was 17 at the time.

While Danielle insists she is fifteen, many speculate that she is between 13 and 16. In August 2020, Danielle's father, Dustin Cohn, came forward to set the record straight on his Facebook page.

In a status post, Dustin Cohn revealed that Danielle was thirteen. He went on to state that he "never liked Danielle being on social media, especially when she started at such an early age."

"It's always a huge problem to me. I asked for it to stop immediately, which it didn't...the pictures now have gotten worse and worse."

Danielle's father then accused social media companies of "exploitation" in the status post. Danielle Cohn denied her father's claims and maintained that she was fifteen at the time. It soon turned into a battle of 'he said, she said,' as Danielle called her father an 'abusive alcoholic' who used her name to gain employment.

Mikey Tua's mother, Katie, allegedly added fuel to the fire when she found out Cohn was talking to Mikey again.

Danielle Cohn's speculated age

The speculation continued throughout Danielle Cohn's relationship with Mikey Tua. They began dating in 2018 and gained attention from their 2019 video series, where they went to Las Vegas and got married.

Danielle's mother claimed the ceremony was faked for "clickbait." The pair broke up at the end of 2019 after Tua's parents stepped in. They intervened because of a prank on Cohn's YouTube channel where she faked a pregnancy.

Tua's father made a statement on behalf of Mikey about the intervention on his social media. Mikey previously expressed that he wanted to be emancipated from his parents.

"I understand that, but his emancipation can give him prison time. Dani is not fifteen."

By 2020, 18-year-old Mikey Tua had moved in with Cohn's family. Some have suggested that Danielle Cohn's mother, Jennifer Archambault, is behind most of the contradicting information.

A now-deleted YouTube video compiled evidence from Cohn's alleged elementary school yearbook, suggesting that she was in fourth grade during the 2015-2016 school year.

Many fans, or those concerned for Danielle Cohn's wellbeing, have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Cohn's 'coming out' announcement.

This is a child please take this picture down. I know it doesn't show anything but the implication is there. — InvisibleⓋ (@JustWhatcause) June 18, 2021

I’m calling cps — Dawn (@UmbreonXUmbreon) June 17, 2021

She's still being taken advantage off by her Mother and is still 2 years younger than she claims she is but ok — impalimp (@impalimp) June 17, 2021

It remains unclear what Danielle Cohn's true age is, but the speculated range is between 13 and 15. There has not been any substantial proof in regards to her birthdate that suggests otherwise.

