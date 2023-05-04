How old was Dezirae Andersen? Boyfriend arrested as mother of one plunges to death in Times Square hotel after brawl

Dezirae Andersen, 20, jumped from a Times Square hotel window after getting into a heated and alleged physical argument with her boyfriend. A 20-year-old mother from Colorado, she was found deceased after she allegedly jumped off the rooftop of the OYO Times Square hotel on West 47th Street at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, May 2.

Police have since arrested Dezirae Andersen's boyfriend, Tyler Griffin, 24. He was acting erratically in the hotel lobby when the police arrived. Griffin has been slapped with charges of assault and reckless endangerment.

Griffin is also charged with hurting the couple's 8-month-old child, who is now in the custody of Child Protective Services. He is also accused of acting in a way that is injurious to children.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) was called just before Andersen's fall, with reports of an assault in progress at the Times Square hotel.

Dezirae Andersen was the mother of an 8-month-old baby who is now in Child Protective Services

Dezirae Andersen was a 20-year-old aspiring actress and model. Her social media platforms are filled with images of her modeling, her baby girl, and her boyfriend, Tyler Griffen.

Andersen was from Littleton, Colorado, and had been staying with her boyfriend and their daughter at the OYO hotel, where she jumped off, according to cops and sources.

Just a few hours before her tragic death, Andersen posted a video on her Facebook story of her soaking in the beautiful sights of Times Square.

Police sources say that Andersen and her boyfriend got into a fight in their hotel room, which was on the 10th floor. Griffin allegedly punched Dezirae Andersen repeatedly before the couple made it into the hallway.

Tyler Griffin allegedly yanked the baby's arm forcefully as the child tumbled down a flight of stairs. Someone caught the baby at the end of the staircase, and the child was reportedly unharmed.

Police sources speculated that Andersen made her way to the roof of the Times Square hotel before jumping off it.

When the cops arrived at the scene of the crime, Tyler Griffin was acting erratically in the hotel lobby. Police allegedly had to use a stun device to subdue him.

Tributes to Dezirae Andersen

Loved ones of Dezirae Andersen flooded her Facebook with tributes in the wake of her death. A few described her as a "great mama" and a "beautiful soul."

Dezirae Andersen's mother, Cheryl Valenzuela, has since set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to get her home to Colorado and pay for funeral costs. She wrote:

"It is with a heavy heart that I come to you all today to ask for your help to provide a funeral and memorial service that my beautiful daughter deserves. She was only 20 years old and died after a physical altercation with her boyfriend in New York."

Cheryl added that she needed to bring home the body of her daughter and "have a proper burial for her." She is "just at a loss" and said that anyone who could contribute to her cause would be "greatly appreciated."

Tyler Griffen's arraignment was pending Wednesday.

