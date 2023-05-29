How old was James Michael Muller? Irmo firefighter honored by mayor after getting killed in South Carolina apartment blaze

An Irmo firefighter, James Michael Muller, who died in the line of duty battling a three-alarm fire in an apartment complex in Columbia, South Carolina on Friday, May 26, 2023, is being honored by Mayor Barry Walker. The tragic incident took place in the evening around 4:15 pm at the Tropical Ridge apartment complex on Stoneridge Road close to the intersection of Greystone Boulevard and Interstate 126.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department @ColaFire The @RichlandSC Coroner has confirmed that one firefighter with @IrmoFire died as a result of the injuries he suffered in this fire. He was one of 7 total firefighters that went to area hospitals for injuries — 5 from @ColaFire & 2 from Irmo FD. The @RichlandSC Coroner has confirmed that one firefighter with @IrmoFire died as a result of the injuries he suffered in this fire. He was one of 7 total firefighters that went to area hospitals for injuries — 5 from @ColaFire & 2 from Irmo FD.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, units from Irmo and Columbia-Richland fire departments responded to the emergency. While the crews were inside the complex, the structure collapsed, trapping the brave on-duty Irmo firefighter. He was rushed to Prisma Health Richland where he was pronounced dead.

The Mayor, Barry Walker, expressed the loss of the 25-year-old James Michael Muller in his statement and praised his "spirit of selflessness and bravery."

"(James Michael Muller) fearlessly put himself in harm’s way to protect the lives and property of others, demonstrating unwavering dedication to his duty as a firefighter. We are forever indebted to him for his service and sacrifice."

In honor of Irmo firefighter's death, Mayor ordered all flags be lowered to half-mast

In a press release, Fire Department Cheif, Mike Sonefeld explained that they were performing "interior suppression activities" at the time. He added that the multi-alarm blaze also sent seven others, including two tenants, to the hospital, where they are being treated for injuries.

At one point, there were at least sixty firefighters on the scene and many were trapped inside the collapsed structure.

Mayor Barry Walker spoke on behalf of the entire IRMO community when he shared his condolences to Muller's family. He stated:

"(He) played a pivotal role in safeguarding our community from the perils of fire and other emergencies. His commitment to public safety was unparalleled, and his actions will be remembered as a testament to his heroism and unwavering dedication to duty."

To honor the Irmo firefighter's courage and sacrifice, Walker ordered all flags at all the town's facilities be lowered to half-mast for seven days on Saturday, May 27.

He also added that the town of IRMO along with the Fire Department and the city of Columbia would "provide all necessary support to Firefighter Muller’s family," as they navigate the tragic loss.

The 25-year-old has served with the crew for over seven years and was highly respected, according to a statement issued by the Irmo Fire Department. The statement added:

"He was a highly respected firefighter that had a love and passion for the job. Firefighter Muller will be greatly missed amongst his firefighting family."

The Mayor also added that a memorial service would be organized to celebrate the Irmo firefighter's life, dedicated service to the town and the fire department, and commemorate his contributions.

A later statement by the fire department announced two of the six firefighters were released from the hospital. The three-alarm fire displaced 19 people.

Details about James Michael Muller are yet to be announced.

