How old is Jeff Bezos? Venice authorities confirm Amazon founder’s wedding with Lauren Sanchez will have "only 200 guests" and cause no "disruption"

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, will reportedly tie the knot in Venice this year, with the city's municipality confirming a 200-person guest list amid concerns of a large-scale event in the floating city. Jeff Bezos, aged 61, proposed to Sanchez, aged 55, in 2023, after five years of dating.

Ad

On March 21, 2025, the Municipality of Venice issued a statement dissuading the "fake news" surrounding the scale of the Bezos-Sanchez wedding, adding that the celebration will be held with "no disruption" to the city and its residents.

"The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded. Only 200 guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors," the municipality said in a statement.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This came after Jeff Bezos denied rumors of planning a $600 million Aspen wedding with his fiancée in December 2024. On December 22, the billionaire took to X to dub the narrative "completely false," writing:

"This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible."

Ad

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are not the first high-profile couple to get married in Venice. Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), exchanged vows in Venice in September 2014.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding is rumored to take place between June 24 and 26

Luca Zuin, a spokesperson for Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, revealed to CNN that Jeff Bezos's wedding will be held in the city between June 24 and 26 on his $500 million yacht, Koru.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In its statement, the Municipality of Venice said that the wedding planners had not booked "large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis" for the celebrations, adding:

"The organization have categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis and it is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone."

Ad

Additionally, the municipality stated that Venice was used to hosting several large-scale events, including the Venice Film Festival, fashion shows, G7 summits and corporate and political events, adding that the city was equipped to deal with crowds.

In a statement to the Veneto edition of Corriere della Sera, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the wedding celebration will likely pose "economic repercussions worth millions of euros" for Venice, adding:

"We are mutually working and supporting the organisers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city. For this reason, we will work together for the best result. Whoever loves Venice will always be welcome."

Ad

According to People Magazine, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have reportedly sent out the invitations for their Venetian wedding. Several celebrities, including Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, are expected to attend the wedding, however, neither Bezos nor Sanchez have confirmed the guest list at the time of this article.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeff Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott between 1993 and 2019, and the couple shares four children. Meanwhile, Lauren Sanchez shares two children with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, to whom she was married between 2005 and 2019. She also shares another son with her former partner Tony Gonzalez, a retired NFL player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback