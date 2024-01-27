How old is Jeremy Kyle's wife? Vicky Burton's age explored as British broadcaster welcomes 6th child at 58

Jeremy Kyle, the Breakfast Show host on TalkTV, has been blessed with a sixth child on January 26. Kyle, 58, has shared a picture of himself proudly holding his new-born daughter on his social media account soon after cutting the umbilical cord.

In his Instagram post with his daughter, Kyle praised his “absolutely incredible” wife, Vicky Burton, 40, who gave birth to the little one weighing 7lbs 6oz, sharing how he felt “blessed” to welcome Iris into this world. The couple has decided to name their daughter Iris Rose Victoria Kyle.

Iris is Jeremy Kyle’s second child with Vicky Burton and sixth child from all his marriages combined. The TV host has one daughter from his first marriage to Kristy Rowley, and three children from his second wife, Carla Germaine. Kyle’s sixth child comes over a decade after the host overcame Testicular Cancer.

Vicky Burton and Jeremy Kyle have two children together

Jeremy Kyle with daughter, Alice - left, with wife, Vicky, and son, Oliver - right (Image by Getty/@jkyleofficial)

Vicky Burton, currently 40 years old, has been married to Jeremy Kyle for four years now. The couple were first acquainted with each other in 2015, soon after Kyle had separated from his second wife. Vicky initially worked for the Kyle family, with her main responsibility being caring for Kyle’s children – Henry and Ava – from the second marriage.

In 2016, Vicky quit her job, after which her relationship with Kyle blossomed. Soon after that, on a vacation in the Grenadines in 2017, Kyle proposed to Vicky, and the couple got engaged.

According to The Sun, following the epidemic, Jeremy Kyle and Vicky had to repeatedly reschedule their wedding, during which time Vicky gave birth to their first child, Oliver.

The couple finally tied the knot in 2021. Talking about his sixth child, Jeremy shared with The Sun:

“Oliver’s birth was difficult for Vicky four years ago, so it meant this time around had to be more planned. Honestly though, we’re so lucky. Think about those people who spend their lives not being able to have kids. We’re very blessed.”

He added,

“You know what they say when you have one, the second one is always easier… so the sixth one will be piece of cake, and it’s another girl – another wedding to pay for. I’ll be working till I’m 80!”

Jeremy Kyle’s first daughter with his first wife, Kristy – Harriet – is now 32. His children from the second marriage – daughters Alice and Ava and son Henry – are 18,17 and 13, respectively. Oliver – Kyle’s firstborn with Vicky – is 4.

Talking to the news outlet, the TalkTV broadcaster also shared how all his other children are extremely happy for Vicky and him. Harriet also jokingly suggested that her father needs “sectioning” to go through the newborn phase again in his life.

