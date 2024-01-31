How old are Joe Wicks' children? Body Coach confirms he and his wife Rosie are expecting 4th child together

The trendsetting body coach Joe Wicks took to X this morning to share that he and his wife, Rosie, are expecting a fourth child. Wicks’s Instagram post featured him posing with Rosie in a bodysuit, showing off her baby bump while Wick had lifted Leni, 1, on his arm.

In his tweet, Wicks revealed that Rosie was 20 weeks pregnant, with the caption “baby number 4 incoming.” Rosie’s most recent pregnancy before this was in 2022, when the former glamour model welcomed their third child, Leni, in September.

Expand Tweet

The Wicks family homeschools their girls and travels in style whenever they can. According to The Sun, Wicks, author of 11 best-selling books, believes in maintaining an active lifestyle with his kids.

Joe Wicks has also shared with the news outlet how his wife, Rosie, is his “dream girl,” admitting that he used to swoon over her magazine shoots long before meeting her. The couple first met at a rave that Wicks’ friend was DJing in 2016, where they instantly hit it off, becoming friends first and lovers later.

Joe Wicks shares he'd love to have five kids

Joe Wicks got married to Rosie Jones in June 2019. The couple welcomed their first daughter – Indie – in 2018 and tied the knot in a countryside ceremony soon after. Indie is 5, followed by their son, Marley, who was born in December 2019 and is 4. Their third child, Leni, was born in 2022 and will turn two this year.

In November 2022, Wicks was asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A whether he wanted to have five children, to which the multi-millionaire body coach replied by saying they would both love having five kids but were also content with the little family they had at the moment.

Joe Wicks replying to questions about family in a QnA (Image via Instagram/@thebodycoach) Clips from Joe Wicks' reel - doing chin-ups with son (Image via Instragram/@thebodycoach)

When asked about Rosie's occupation in a subsequent November Q&A, Wicks revealed that she had previously worked as a model before deciding to become a full-time mother, which he described as "the hardest but most important job in the world."

Wicks first gained prominence online through his 15-second recipe videos on Instagram, which attracted a lot of attention and led to his followers rising to 4.7 million. The fitness coach was also awarded an MBE in 2020 for his efforts in helping children stay active during the pandemic through his YouTube initiative PE with Joe.