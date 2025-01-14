"How about spend time helping people?" — Internet reacts to Paris Hilton rescuing a pet cat from Altadena amid California wildfires

The internet has reacted to Hollywood icon Paris Hilton rescuing a cat while working with the Pasadena Humane Society amid the raging wildfires in California. The fires started in Palisades on Tuesday, January 7, and have already caused calamitous damage to life and property across Los Angeles.

As per a report by the Los Angeles County Coroner (h/t USA Today), the fires have claimed 24 lives as of writing, with many more reportedly missing. At present, there are three active blazes: the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, and the Hurst Fire. However, the Hurst Fire is 95% contained, and no evacuation orders have been executed as of writing.

The idyllic neighborhood of Palisades is home to several A-listers in Hollywood, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael Mann, Carol Lombardini, Bradley Cooper, Steve Guttenberg, Paris Hilton, and the like.

On January 13, Paris Hilton took to X to inform her 16.3 million followers that an unidentified cat (ID: A519218) was found in Altadena while she was volunteering for the Pasadena Humane Society. The 43-year-old implored her followers to provide helpful clues so that they could connect with the owners of the animal.

Netizens were quick to react, with a fan claiming that she should help humans instead of animals.

"How about spend time helping people? Seems like a better way to spend your time...," a fan wrote on X.

"If you really want to make a difference, make sure that the 3000 western North Carolinians who are about to lose their hotel vouchers are taken care of. They have been left for dead," wrote another.

Many users, meanwhile, praised Paris Hilton.

"You’re amazing, Paris! Love seeing you continue to step up as a leader and advocate for those in need of help. Also, my heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time. Stay strong, and of course, hot," one user added.

"Good for you Young Lady.. I said it before and I'll say it again your family had built a great Empire and actually built buildings and such.. I think you will be a valuable asset to California and probably should find a place in office that makes sense for you to contribute back to California for what it's given you and your family.. as my Old Man would say High Five AttaGal," a fan chimed in.

"Of all the celebrities I've seen on the air for any reason, THIS VIDEO is only the second one I've seen that really matters. Thank you for caring for the animals who are often forgotten in disasters. I've donated and have been encouraging everyone who I know to do so too. Thank you, Paris, you are an awesome person," opined a user.

"I'm so glad that you're calling attention to and serving these fur babies rn. I've been getting all teared up watching some of the reconnections between lost pets from the wildfires and their owners. I'm sure these animals appreciate the love and affection you're giving them...... Thank You for using your platform and giving yourself to these souls; things like this make a difference because it means so much," declared another.

A user alluded to the fact that Paris Hilton was working for animals despite losing her own Palisades residence to the fires.

"Imagine your home has been consumed by a devastating forest fire, taking with it not just material possessions, but cherished memories and the very essence of your sanctuary. Instead of focusing on rebuilding or seeking solace in a safe haven, you spend an entire day at an animal shelter, dedicating yourself to helping those who are even less fortunate than you," commented the netizen.

"I heard you lost your house as well and you’re volunteering and using your platform to connect owners with their fur babies. Thank you Paris," another added.

"Sad part that there are many local shelters that are full all over the United States. Just volunteering, donations, and even adopting in your local community helps. I know you love your animals, Paris. You have always been an advocate for animals in need, and that's what makes you beautiful," inferred a user on X.

Paris Hilton lost her home to the Palisades wildfire

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, January 8, Paris Hilton took to Instagram to share that she had lost her Malibu beach house to the Palisades wildfires. The American media personality wrote an emotional note expressing her grief.

"Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London," she wrote in the caption.

In other Instagram posts, Paris Hilton informed that her team at 11:11 Media was collaborating with non-profits to protect those in distress. The 43-year-old also lavished praise on the firefighters, hailing them as the "true heroes."

She also implored her followers to support relief organizations like the American Red Cross, LA Food Bank, and the LAFD Wildfire Emergency Fund with their donations.

Paris Hilton wasn't the only A-lister who lost her home to the Palisades wildfire. Many juggernauts of the industry met the same fate, including Cary Elwes, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, James Woods, and the like.

