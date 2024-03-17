How did Steve Harley die? Cause of death & all you need to know as Cockney Rebel frontman dies aged 73

Stephen Malcolm Ronald Nice, better known by his stage name, Steve Harley, died at the age of 73 on Sunday morning, March 17, at his Suffolk home after battling cancer.

Steve was an English singer and composer and the frontman of the glam rock group Cockney Rebel. The band achieved five UK hit songs in the mid-70s, including the number one Make Me Smile, Judy Teen, and Mr. Soft.

Steve Harley was famous for his work with Cockney Rebel

Up until January 2024, the performer had continued to tour, but he had to postpone shows to receive cancer treatment. According to his family, Harley "passed away peacefully at home."

In a statement on Facebook, his family announced the news and said,

“We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and father has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side. The birdsong from his woodland that he loved so much was singing for him. His home has been filled with the sounds and laughter of his four grandchildren.”

The post further read,

“Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance.”

The performer gained popularity in the 1970s with the rock group recognized for their smash hit track Make Me Smile. They were also included in the opening number of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical Phantom of the Opera.

Steve Harley was not always a performer. He started his first full-time employment in 1968, when he was 17 years old, as a trainee accountant for the Daily Express. He went on to become a reporter from there. Following interviews with several newspaper editors, Harley agreed to train with Essex County Newspapers.

He worked for over three years at the Essex County Standard, the Colchester Evening Gazette, the Braintree and Witham Times, and the Maldon and Burnham Standard.

In 1971, Harley began performing live in pubs and clubs, mostly folk venues, on open-mike evenings. Singing at Les Cousins, Bunjies, and The Troubadour, he performed alongside well-known musicians from the London folk movement of the era, including John Martyn, Ralph McTell, Martin Carthy, and Julie Felix.

During his 1971 audition, he met Jean-Paul Crocker, the future first Cockney Rebel violinist, while trying out for the folk band Odin as a rhythm guitarist and co-singer. In addition to writing songs, Harley started busking in London in 1972, performing on the Underground and Portobello Road.

Steve Harley started the band Cockney Rebel in late 1972 as a platform for his music after the folk scene didn't work out for him. They played a variety of genres of music, from pop to progressive rock. They have had twelve singles on the UK Singles Chart and five albums on the UK Albums Chart.