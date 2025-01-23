"How about stop carrying guns unc" — Netizens react as Boosie Badazz responds to backlash over asking Trump for a pardon

Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., a.k.a. Boosie Badazz, addresses backlash after asking President Donald Trump for a pardon. Days after Trump was sworn in as the president, the rapper took to X on January 22, 2025, to ask for a pardon on his San Diego federal gun case.

Urging the president to look at his case, Boosie explained that it was dismissed, but the Biden-led Department of Justice recharged him. He stated:

"MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF. I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW."

As news of the X post went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room's Instagram post:

"How about stop carrying guns unc."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Some netizens argued that Trump would not pardon him. Here are some comments seen on Instagram:

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Others called out Torence for begging for a handout despite committing a crime.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

"I WAS TARGETED" — Boosie Badazz about being recharged after his case was dismissed

In his tweet, Boosie Badazz explained that he was being charged with the same crime that former president Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden. He then reflected on his previous prison sentence, referencing a 2009 drug-related conviction for which he was sentenced to ten years.

"I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB, STRAIGHT TO PRISON. N TRUMP, I’M BOOSIE. I’M A RAPPER/FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE. I WAS TARGETED… MY MOUTH N THINGS I STAND ON GET ME N A LOT SH*T BUT I’M REAL!," the rapper noted.

Boosie's post (Image via X/ @BOOSIEOFFICIAL)

The Baton Rouge-born rapper then urged him to reach out to his lawyer, Meghan Blanco, to explain his case further. According to a report by Hip Hop DX, Torence also urged his fans to campaign for him and start the hashtag #TrumpPardonBoosie in his support.

In 2023, San Diego authorities arrested Torence on charges of possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across highways (at the time of his arrest, the rapper just had a separate gun case dismissed). In July 2024, the case was dismissed. However, two weeks later, he was indicted again after officers uncovered new evidence. The indictment contained additional charges of firearm possession while dealing with abuse of a controlled substance.

Just hours after the initial post, the rapper came up with another tweet on the same day, calling out the comments criticizing him for asking to be pardoned. He wrote:

"THIS 'SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD' WOULD RATHER SEE U FALL THAN BE GREAT N NOT JUST WITH ME WITH ANY FAMOUS PERSON "U BETTER KNOW " THAT SOON AS YOU GET INTO SOME SH*T THEY GO KICK U WAY HARDER WHEN U DOWN THEN THEY LIFTED U UP WHEN U WAS UP."

The rapper's reaction to the criticism (Image via X/ @BOOSIEOFFICIAL)

Torence continued to claim that people wanted to keep him away from his kids.

In a separate post, he reiterated that he would continue to ask for a pardon and asserted that he deserved it. This is not the first time the rapper has requested a presidential pardon. After Trump won the presidential election, Torence requested him for the same in an X post dated November 6, 2024.

Additionally, in September 2024, he tweeted, calling on both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to grant him a pardon once either of them was elected.

It remains unclear whether President Trump would look into the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback