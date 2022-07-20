HYBE terminates Kim Garam’s exclusive contract as she leaves LE SSERAFIM and the agency

LE SSERAFIM fans, we have some heartbreaking news: Kim Garam has been expelled from the group and agency.

On July 20, HYBE and Source Music released an official statement stating that the company has decided to terminate its exclusive contract with member Kim Garam, who was embroiled in school bullying rumors. The agency stated:

"Our company has decided to terminate the exclusive contract with Kim Garam. We extend our sincerest apologies to our fans and to those who have shown love and support to the group for causing concern over the controversy involving the member.”

From now on, LE SSERAFIM will continue its activities as a five-member group, and the agency will fully support the group to go further as artists.

Shortly after the agency's official announcement, they released another brief statement acknowledging their poor handling of her bullying case.

The representative stated:

"Although the agency approached this issue and attempted to take action with utmost care and caution, we admit that there were some aspects to the agency's approach which were inadequate, and so we would like to apologize."

Fans of LE SSERAFIM took to social media to react to the news of the idol's departure from the group and agency. While some expressed their disappointment, others thought it was in the group's best interests.

sunghoon @p_sunghooned Instead of releasing a satisfying result they just give us the thing where "We decided to terminate the exclusive contract with Kim Garam" without saying if shes innocent or guiltily!



Some took a more empathetic stance stating that they hope the ex-idol learns her lesson from this controversy and hopes that the victim finds the strength in them to move on from this trauma.

zein @user5193618 #garam #lesserafim her training years are now wasted bcs of what she did. i hope this will be a lesson to garam, she's still young and she will probably change. hoping for her better future. i also hope the victim's okay now too. #KIMGARAM her training years are now wasted bcs of what she did. i hope this will be a lesson to garam, she's still young and she will probably change. hoping for her better future. i also hope the victim's okay now too. #KIMGARAM #garam #lesserafim

Certain fans made jokes on the news stating that now other HYBE artists, particularly TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeojun, can fill the spot in LE SSERAFIM and replace her as the sixth member of the group.

however, the group will remain as a 6-member group as tomorrow x together's choi yeonjun successfully slid his way to take over kim garam's place.



welcome to lesserafim, main dancer choi yeonjun! baksu 🏻 🏻 🏻 HYBE has just announced the termination of kim garam's contract.however, the group will remain as a 6-member group as tomorrow x together's choi yeonjun successfully slid his way to take over kim garam's place.welcome to lesserafim, main dancer choi yeonjun! baksu HYBE has just announced the termination of kim garam's contract. however, the group will remain as a 6-member group as tomorrow x together's choi yeonjun successfully slid his way to take over kim garam's place. welcome to lesserafim, main dancer choi yeonjun! baksu 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/JCAj5iexq2

As a recap for our readers - Kim Garam was wrapped in school violence rumors in April before her debut with LE SSERAFIM. At the time, HYBE and Source Music released a statement denying the allegations, which began with an online community revelation by an anonymous Person A, who claimed to be the victim.

At the time, HYBE and Source Music announced that it was a false fact to defame the idol and foreshadowed legal action against the allegations of school violence.

Person A reiterated claims that the ex-LE SSERAFIM member did several things during school, making the case take a new turn. As the accusations quickly spread, more individuals who claimed to be the idol's former schoolmates stepped up to share alleged evidence of Kim Garam being the perpetrator of school violence.

After this, HYBE and Source Music announced that she will take a temporary hiatus from promotions just three weeks after her debut. Now, she is officially expelled from LE SSERAFIM and the agency.

This is startling, as back in May, the agency also reported that they wouldn't remove the member. The group will now continue its future activities as a five-member group.

Who is LE SSERAFIM

The group's name is an anagram of the phrase - "I'm Fearless" and now consists of five members - Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae now after member Kim Garam departs from the group. They debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first EP, Fearless.

