"I am being blackmailed" James Charles returns to Twitter after hiatus to speak about the lawsuit against him

YouTuber and TikToker James Charles has returned to Twitter from his social media hiatus after multiple allegations of predatory behavior towards teen boys went public. James Charles posted a video to Twitter on May 11th discussing an ongoing lawsuit between him and the former producer who worked with him for about 6 months and then proceeded to quit and work for other YouTubers.

James Charles, one of the world's most famous YouTubers, had recently been accused of displaying predatory behavior towards teen boys. After staying silent for so long, James Charles decided to issue a statement and begin his social media hiatus on April 16th to enable him to "get help from professionals". Since then, he has not posted any videos to YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

James Charles' ongoing lawsuit

According to a recent Twitter video posted by James Charles, a former producer of his has filed a lawsuit claiming she was "wrongfully terminated" and "underpaid," allegations which James claims to be untrue. The lawsuit has been ongoing for two years and is worth "hundreds of thousands of dollars." James has never publicly spoken about the lawsuit, as he said he wanted to "Keep it private out of respect for her." However, due to the recent negative backlash, he felt as if his former employer was adding to that situation. James said,

"The situation I was in is being taken advantage of and I feel as though I am being black mailed".

James alluded to the recent allegations made against him, stating how he feels they are being used against him in the lawsuit.

James Charles response to mysterious Tweet

A few days ago, a tweet using the n-word had publicly surfaced on James' old twitter account. Many were upset and called him out for his racist tweet. According to the video, James claims that his old Twitter account was hacked he would never tweet that word.

James stated that he feels as if his former employee may allegedly have had something to do with the tweet. He mentioned that he and his lawyer were working something out against the situation. James said,

"I have never ever paid anyone to speak or to not speak about me".

Audience reception to James Charles video

After the video came out, many people in the comments were critical of James and his statement. Due to James' most recent allegations, his audience was not too receptive or sympathetic to his ongoing situation. From the allegations, to the mysterious n-word tweet, to this lawsuit, many people have called James out.

James Charles has yet to speak further about the situation. It is not yet known if he will be returning to social media after the video.

